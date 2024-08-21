Callum Shepherd banned for 18 days for failing to ride out finish in dead-heat at Kempton

Jockey Callum Shepherd has been issued with an 18-day ban after failing to ride out to the line on Thorntonledale Max in the closing 7f handicap at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

Shepherd looked to have the race won on the David Simcock-trained three-year-old after hitting the front in the final furlong, but he was judged to have dropped his hands before being joined on the line in the final stride by favourite Flavour Maker, who forced a dead-heat.

The report from the stewards read: "Callum Shepherd, the rider of Thorntonledale Max, which dead-heated for first, had failed to ride out to the winning post. After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, Shepherd was suspended for 18 days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures on a horse which would have finished out-right first."

The 18-day ban will begin on September 4 and last until September 21, meaning Shepherd will miss Haydock's Sprint Cup, Doncaster's St Leger fixture and the Ayr Gold Cup meeting.

This is the second time in the space of three weeks that an incident like this has occurred, as Alec Voikhansky was banned for 28 days after easing down and being caught on Power Of Twins in a maiden at Bath.

On Monday, James Doyle avoided sanctions after appearing to stop riding out when beaten a short head in a Windsor maiden when stewards accepted his explanation that his mount No Retreat jinked and hung left on the run-in causing the jockey to become unbalanced.

