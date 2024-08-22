'She's a typical example of her sire' - Aidan O'Brien's praise for Galileo as daughter Content toughs it out in Yorkshire Oaks

Galileo really is the gift that keeps on giving, even three years after his death. There has been no more joyous recipient than Aidan O'Brien — and he was positively gushing after his latest landmark achievement.

The horse who gave the trainer the first of his record ten Derby victories back in 2001 sired his 100th individual Group or Grade 1 winner when Content took the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

Yet that was far from the only remarkable aspect of this fourth success in the race in five seasons for Ballydoyle – three with fillies by the multiple champion sire.

Content is out of the top-class Mecca's Angel, who won the 5f Nunthorpe Stakes here in 2015 and 2016 – even in those races combined, she didn't run over as far as this mile-and-a-half trip.

No sprinter's daughter, whoever they are by, is likely to be a calm, placid ride when stepped up to middle distances, and nor is this one.

For all that she probably settles better than her dam might have done if Michael Dods ever had the bizarre notion of running Mecca's Angel over a mile and a half, she was keen for Ryan Moore here.

Much too much so in the eyes of her trainer, who thought the way she pulled had ruined her chance of winning and felt there was only one explanation for the dogged determination she showed in battling to a hard-fought success by three-quarters of a length and a length from You Got To Me and Emily Upjohn.

"She's a typical example of Galileo," O'Brien said. "No matter if there's no more left, if their legs can move they'll put them out there.

"That's what she did – she went right to the end. Ryan said there was no stop. Ninety-nine per cent of thoroughbreds will get faint-hearted at that stage, haul up the flag, but they don't. They're so genuine."

Content and Ryan Moore return to York's winner's enclosure Credit: Edward Whitaker

Reflecting on the race, he said of Content: "She can be keen, she's not straightforward or easy but she has a lot of pace. Ryan did an incredible job to get her relaxed.

"The pace was stronger and she did keep coming, Ryan said he was surprised after being so keen how much she kept coming from the three-marker. She'll be better in a faster-run race."

Where that faster-run race may be will depend partly on plans for City Of Troy, around whom the rest of Ballydoyle's middle-distance team will be juggled.

The Breeders' Cup beckons for Wednesday's Juddmonte International winner as his trainer said: "It looks like City Of Troy is going to go straight to the Classic and I think he's going to go either to Southwell or Wolverhampton for a gallop on a different surface."

And the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf is a quite likely option for Content, with O'Brien arguing: "They go a fast pace on fast ground and that should improve her a lot. The petrol she was wasting today, in a faster-run race she'll be saving all that petrol. Today was pure courage."

You Got To Me had the run of the race when beating the progressive winner in the Irish Oaks last month and trainer Ralph Beckett said of this close second: "I thought it was a terrific effort. I couldn't believe the winner has won being that keen but we've been beaten fair and square. She's getting better from every race and is an improving filly.

"The next obvious race is the Fillies & Mares Stakes on British Champions Day. She's always had an improving profile but she's now a thorough professional.

You Got To Me and Emily Upjohn battle together while Content charges to the front Credit: Edward Whitaker

"John Gosden was happy with the five-year-old Emily Upjohn and said: "She's run a lovely race. I think you do learn in life that giving 9lb to improving three-year-olds at this time of year is difficult.

"We'll look at something like the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp but it's nice to see her showing her true form again. The pacemaker did leave us slightly stranded a long way out, but never forget the weight difference."

For all the joy of this fourth Group win of the meeting, O'Brien struck a sad note as he thought of those back home.

"Jenny O'Meara has been my right hand at Ballydoyle for 30 years and her husband passed away the day before yesterday," he said. "The funeral was today so we're thinking of them and our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Read more . . .

'The Cheveley Park and Breeders Cup - it's got to be them' - Celandine not for passing as she makes all the running to land Lowther

Analysis: imagine how good Content will be when she learns to chill - the Breeders' Cup looks right up her street

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.