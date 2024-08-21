'You'd have to be very impressed with him' - The Lion In Winter clear favourite for next year's Classics after awesome Acomb win

Finally he is getting some respect. He was third choice on his debut, second in the market here and now he is favourite – for the 2,000 Guineas and Derby.

Such was the impression The Lion In Winter created in smashing the track record on his step up in class in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

He had been an apparent Aidan O'Brien second-string when scoring first time out under Wayne Lordan at the Curragh last month and was no match for Godolphin's impressive Sandown winner Ruling Court in the betting here.

So much for following the money. The Lion In Winter was always travelling strongly for Ryan Moore, who wasn't going to miss him this time, went on fully three furlongs out and scored by a length and three-quarters from Wimbledon Hawkeye, with the favourite another half-length back in third.

The Sea The Stars colt took 0.75sec off the course record and was made 8-1 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas and Derby by Coral.

Wimbledon Hawkeye (yellow) and Ruling Court chased home The Lion In Winter Credit: Edward Whitaker

O'Brien said: "He's always been a lovely, straightforward, uncomplicated horse. We came here because we wanted to give him experience before he went back to the Goffs Million.

"We felt it could be sharp enough for him but he hit the gates well and Ryan had him in a lovely position. He didn't even touch him with the stick. He broke the track record so obviously he's a very smart colt. We couldn't be happier.

"The seven furlongs round here is a quick seven furlongs but he has loads of class. You'd have to be very impressed with him. You'd have to like everything he's doing at the moment."

The ante-post odds-makers clearly like it too and O'Brien is optimistic about the colt's future.

"It looked a good Acomb," he said. "Looking at him, he should have no problem staying at seven, he'd go up to a mile and you'd imagine he'll be a middle-distance horse next year and could even get further."

James Owen was happy to split the two market principals with Wimbledon Hawkeye and said: "I'd have taken that coming here, I would've been delighted if he came in the first three.

"I know he was against horses who've had just one run and it was his third, but he's come on a lot.

"We can aim higher now. We'll try and find a nice spot and step him up to a mile – he's a mile and a quarter horse all over. The Gredleys know more than I do so we'll speak to them and get it right."

Charlie Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam admitted to having hoped for more with Ruling Court and said: "He hasn't totally disgraced himself but, at face value, he was disappointing.

"He travelled into it quite well but then flattened out. It might turn out he was beaten by a better horse."

2025 Betfred 2,000 Guineas

Coral: 8 The Lion In Winter, 14 Ancient Truth, Henri Matisse, 16 Ruling Court, Whistlejacket, 25 Aomori City, Rashabar

2025 Betfred Derby

Coral: 8 The Lion In Winter, 16 Ruling Court, 20 Ancient Truth, 33 The Parthenon

