- More
'You'd have to be very impressed with him' - The Lion In Winter clear favourite for next year's Classics after awesome Acomb win
- 1st7The Lion In Winter2/1
- 2nd10Wimbledon Hawkeye22/1
- 3rd6Ruling CourtfavEvens
Finally he is getting some respect. He was third choice on his debut, second in the market here and now he is favourite – for the 2,000 Guineas and Derby.
Such was the impression The Lion In Winter created in smashing the track record on his step up in class in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.
He had been an apparent Aidan O'Brien second-string when scoring first time out under Wayne Lordan at the Curragh last month and was no match for Godolphin's impressive Sandown winner Ruling Court in the betting here.
So much for following the money. The Lion In Winter was always travelling strongly for Ryan Moore, who wasn't going to miss him this time, went on fully three furlongs out and scored by a length and three-quarters from Wimbledon Hawkeye, with the favourite another half-length back in third.
The Sea The Stars colt took 0.75sec off the course record and was made 8-1 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas and Derby by Coral.
O'Brien said: "He's always been a lovely, straightforward, uncomplicated horse. We came here because we wanted to give him experience before he went back to the Goffs Million.
"We felt it could be sharp enough for him but he hit the gates well and Ryan had him in a lovely position. He didn't even touch him with the stick. He broke the track record so obviously he's a very smart colt. We couldn't be happier.
"The seven furlongs round here is a quick seven furlongs but he has loads of class. You'd have to be very impressed with him. You'd have to like everything he's doing at the moment."
The ante-post odds-makers clearly like it too and O'Brien is optimistic about the colt's future.
"It looked a good Acomb," he said. "Looking at him, he should have no problem staying at seven, he'd go up to a mile and you'd imagine he'll be a middle-distance horse next year and could even get further."
James Owen was happy to split the two market principals with Wimbledon Hawkeye and said: "I'd have taken that coming here, I would've been delighted if he came in the first three.
"I know he was against horses who've had just one run and it was his third, but he's come on a lot.
"We can aim higher now. We'll try and find a nice spot and step him up to a mile – he's a mile and a quarter horse all over. The Gredleys know more than I do so we'll speak to them and get it right."
Charlie Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam admitted to having hoped for more with Ruling Court and said: "He hasn't totally disgraced himself but, at face value, he was disappointing.
"He travelled into it quite well but then flattened out. It might turn out he was beaten by a better horse."
2025 Betfred 2,000 Guineas
Coral: 8 The Lion In Winter, 14 Ancient Truth, Henri Matisse, 16 Ruling Court, Whistlejacket, 25 Aomori City, Rashabar
2025 Betfred Derby
Coral: 8 The Lion In Winter, 16 Ruling Court, 20 Ancient Truth, 33 The Parthenon
Read these next:
Juddmonte International: City Of Troy a true champion as he makes all for superb York triumph
Los Angeles into 5-2 for the St Leger after gritty Great Voltigeur win - but Aidan O'Brien unsure over Doncaster Classic bid
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
- Juddmonte International: City Of Troy a true champion as he makes all for superb York triumph
- Los Angeles into 5-2 for the St Leger after gritty Great Voltigeur win - but Aidan O'Brien unsure over Doncaster Classic bid
- Kempton: 'Horse for the future' Trad Jazz makes impressive winning debut as three odds-on favourites falter
- Brighton: 'We were hoping he'd win a by-election some day' - 'Liberal Democrat' Fighting Poet wins for the first time in 19 starts
- Windsor: 'I 100 per cent feel for the punters' - James Doyle defends ride after odds-on favourite dramatically loses on the line
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets
- Best York Ebor festival day one betting offers: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers plus 50-1 odds on Ryan Moore to ride a winner today
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races
- Bet £10 on day one of York's Ebor festival and get £40 in free bets with Coral
- York Ebor festival betting offer: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers for this week's racing
- Juddmonte International: City Of Troy a true champion as he makes all for superb York triumph
- Los Angeles into 5-2 for the St Leger after gritty Great Voltigeur win - but Aidan O'Brien unsure over Doncaster Classic bid
- Kempton: 'Horse for the future' Trad Jazz makes impressive winning debut as three odds-on favourites falter
- Brighton: 'We were hoping he'd win a by-election some day' - 'Liberal Democrat' Fighting Poet wins for the first time in 19 starts
- Windsor: 'I 100 per cent feel for the punters' - James Doyle defends ride after odds-on favourite dramatically loses on the line
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets
- Best York Ebor festival day one betting offers: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers plus 50-1 odds on Ryan Moore to ride a winner today
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races
- Bet £10 on day one of York's Ebor festival and get £40 in free bets with Coral
- York Ebor festival betting offer: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers for this week's racing