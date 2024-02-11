Racing Post logo
Quotes of the week

'He was kind to the horses, but he was one of life's good guys. He was a wonderful person inside and out'

Keagan Kirkby: his loss has been felt heavily by the pointing community
Keagan Kirkby: his loss has been felt heavily by the point-to-point and racing community

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

The thing that annoys me is we make mistakes and we get absolutely crushed for them. It should be more than just covering our losses, because if we make a mistake we get fined
Trainer Jack Jones was furious with the dramatic late cancellation of a race at Newcastle on Thursday

'If we make a mistake we get fined' - Newmarket trainer left fuming by late postponement of Newcastle race 

We've had a great time and I'm not bitter at all. Some trainers don't get to win a Dash, let alone Group 2, 3 and Listed races in Britain and Ireland, so I've got no complaints
David Griffiths reflects on his decision to quit training 

'We've had a great time and I'm not bitter at all' - David Griffiths announces retirement from training 

He was a lovely jockey, kind to the horses, and rode them very well. He was very understanding and helpful. He was one of life's good guys. He was a wonderful person inside and out
Trainer Rob Varnham pays tribute to Keagan Kirkby after the point-to-point jockey's death

'He had time for everybody' - tributes paid to Keagan Kirkby after death of Paul Nicholls work-rider 

Racing is so demanding and there's no way to separate that from your personal life, so those few weeks were tough as Ciara is such a key part of everything we do here. She's a real fighter and I wouldn't be here without her
Harry Fry opens up on the dramatic incident which left his wife, Ciara, in intensive care

'Here I am moaning about second places and wanting more winners - but my wife's accident makes us very grateful for what we have' 

We are on the cliff edge. That's how precarious things are for us now. There is no point trying to pretend things are better than they are. That won't help us or the industry
Jedd O'Keeffe highlights the impact affordability checks are having on his training career

'Please, please, carefully consider the damage you are going to do to the racing industry' - Middleham's plea to Rishi Sunak 

We need to be talking about dramatic increases in prize-money, not further falls, to be anything like competitive on the world scene. If affordability checks are going to further weaken our position, then we are in very, very serious trouble
David Redvers, racing manager and adviser to Qatar Racing, issues a stark warning about the impact affordability checks will have on international owners

David Redvers: affordability checks could have 'catastrophic' impact on British racing's international standing 

Our horses are in a purple patch and running really well and I’m really keen to try to help Sean win the title. He doesn’t have a bigger supporter than me
Olly Murphy is determined to help Sean Bowen secure a first British jump jockeys' championship

Sean Bowen returns with four-winner advantage over Harry Cobden as Olly Murphy pledges big support for title push 

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 11 February 2024inQuotes of the week

Last updated 07:00, 11 February 2024

