'Here I am moaning about second places and wanting more winners - but my wife's accident makes us very grateful for what we have'

Spring looms on the horizon at Higher Crockermoor Farm. For the first time in a particularly turbulent winter, milder temperatures grace the Dorset village of Corscombe and with it a feeling of freshness is wholly embraced by the residents of Harry Fry's yard.

The first to seize the moment is the smart chaser Lady Adare, who has rejected the notion of light work by parting ways with her rider and making a bid to get back to home base. All Fry can do is supervise from behind the wheel of a tractor as the mare is successfully corralled by three staff members and ushered back to the stables, her fun finally over.

Half an hour later and Cheltenham hopeful Beat The Bat takes his turn, successfully dislodging Lorcan Murtagh, albeit with less of a dramatic flair. The jockey, none the worse for the unseat, leads the novice hurdler back on foot behind a spirited Love Envoi , who stays united with regular rider Jess French despite jogging off ahead of the string.