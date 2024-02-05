'He had time for everybody' - tributes paid to Keagan Kirkby after death of Paul Nicholls work-rider

Trainer Rob Varnham said Keagan Kirkby was "a wonderful person inside and out" as he paid tribute to the 25-year-old rider who died after a fall at Charing point-to-point on Sunday.

Kirkby, a West Country point-to-point rider and a member of Paul Nicholls' team, died when his horse, trained locally, ran out through the wing of a fence at the meeting in Kent.

Varnham, who is based at Gunshot Paddocks in Guildford, was introduced to the jockey ten months ago and provided him with four of his six winners between the flags. He also regarded him as a close family friend.

He said. "He was a lovely jockey, kind to the horses, and rode them very well. He was very understanding and helpful. He was one of life's good guys. He was a wonderful person inside and out.

"He'd come down and school the horses for us, a two-and-a-half-hour drive, and then he'd go back and do evening stables. He loved what he was doing.

"He was always smiling, he had a great personality, and you could talk to him about anything. If you ever had a problem about anything you could call him and speak to him about it, he had time for everybody."

Kirkby had worked for Nicholls since 2019, a role Varnham said he "loved", and was shortlisted for the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, which recognise the contribution stable staff make to the sport.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: "We are devastated to hear the tragic news regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Keagan Kirkby. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and everyone at the yard of Paul Nicholls.

"The esteem in which he was held is clear from the fact that he was nominated for the Rider/Groom category of the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, and made it through to the final ten in his category. We call on everyone to respect the privacy of Keagan's family and the Paul Nicholls yard."

A statement from the BHA and Point-To-Point Authority on Monday said: “The necessary steps in response to this tragic incident commenced immediately after the race on Sunday and have continued today.

“The BHA are visiting the site and will work with the PPA, the racecourse and attending medical teams to ensure that the incident is fully reviewed. All of the relevant bodies will also assist the police and/or environmental health officer with any enquiries they wish to make.

“The medical facilities and teams at Charing racecourse on Sunday were fully compliant with the required standards and included two racecourse doctors and three fully equipped ambulances with paramedic crews. The medical team attended Mr Kirkby within 30 seconds of his fall.

"Further support was provided by 999 road and air ambulances. Despite the immediate medical attention, the injuries were of such an extent that it was not possible to save Mr Kirkby’s life.

“It is important that, with any incident such as this, we do all that we can to understand what caused it, and whether there is anything we can learn from it. There is a risk attached to racing which can never be entirely removed, but we are committed to ensure that we assess every incident and use any findings to help continually improve our safety record.

“Our thoughts remain with Keagan Kirkby’s family and his many friends and colleagues from within the racing industry and beyond. The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) are coordinating support for the Kirkby family, his places of work and any staff member or participant at the event.”