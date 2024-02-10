Graham Lee 'truly humbled and grateful' by support shown to him in three months since life-changing fall at Newcastle

Graham Lee says he is "truly humbled and grateful" for the support he and his family continue to receive in the wake of the fall at Newcastle in November which has left him with life-changing injuries.

Lee remains in the spinal unit of Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital and admits the situation he finds himself in "continues to be hard for us all". Planning permission has now been granted to make alterations to his family home which he hopes will enable him to relocate in the next few months.

In a statement released through the Injured Jockeys Fund – his first since the fall – Lee thanked both his friends in racing and members of the general public who have raised more than £188,000 to support his ongoing rehabilitation.

"It's three months now since my accident and I thought it was appropriate for me to say something publicly for the first time," said Lee, who turned 48 in December. "Frankly, I've been overwhelmed by the unbelievable support and good wishes sent by everyone and I'd like to thank you all so much on behalf of myself, my wife Becky and our children Amy and Robbie.

"It feels like I'm in a bit of a bubble here at the James Cook Spinal Unit but the girls share with me all the messages they're receiving and every single one is appreciated, as is the support of my great friends who continue to visit me so regularly and keep my spirits up."

Lee enjoyed great success, both over jumps and on the Flat, having won the 2004 Grand National aboard Amberleigh House and the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot with Trip To Paris, but he added: "I never really considered that I had achieved that much as a jockey and it seems crazy that so many people are thinking of us all.

"I can't deny it has been – and continues to be – hard for us all, but these messages, help us all so much. I would also like to thank the team of nurses here who are just unbelievable in the around the clock care and support they offer us all.

"As most of you know, the injuries I have suffered are life-changing and there is a long road ahead. But we have just received planning permission so that work can start to adapt our home in the hope that that I will be able to leave hospital at some stage in the next few months.Thank you again. I am truly humbled and grateful.”

To donate to the JustGiving page for Graham Lee and the IJF, click here

