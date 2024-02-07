Racing Post logo
Sean Bowen returns with four-winner advantage over Harry Cobden as Olly Murphy pledges big support for title push

Sean Bowen:
Sean Bowen: back in the saddle at Huntingdon on ThursdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Sean Bowen returns to the saddle at Huntingdon on Thursday for the first time since Boxing Day, with his biggest supporter Olly Murphy pledging to push him all the way in his bid for a first jump jockeys’ championship.

Bowen re-enters the fray with just a four-winner lead over Harry Cobden in the title race, having held a 31-winner lead when sustaining a knee injury on Aintree faller Farren Glory.

Murphy has been Bowen's biggest source of winners this campaign, with the combination enjoying 36 winners at a 26 per cent strike-rate. Bowen, who was champion conditional in 2014-15, rode out at Murphy’s Warwickshire yard on Wednesday morning and passed a fitness test in the afternoon.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 7 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 19:24, 7 February 2024

