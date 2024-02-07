Sean Bowen returns with four-winner advantage over Harry Cobden as Olly Murphy pledges big support for title push
Sean Bowen returns to the saddle at Huntingdon on Thursday for the first time since Boxing Day, with his biggest supporter Olly Murphy pledging to push him all the way in his bid for a first jump jockeys’ championship.
Bowen re-enters the fray with just a four-winner lead over Harry Cobden in the title race, having held a 31-winner lead when sustaining a knee injury on Aintree faller Farren Glory.
Murphy has been Bowen's biggest source of winners this campaign, with the combination enjoying 36 winners at a 26 per cent strike-rate. Bowen, who was champion conditional in 2014-15, rode out at Murphy’s Warwickshire yard on Wednesday morning and passed a fitness test in the afternoon.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 7 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 19:24, 7 February 2024
- 'I thought Willie would unleash a rocket' - Nicky Henderson hopeful Sir Gino sets Triumph Hurdle standard after DRF
- Milton Harris to appeal against decision to remove training licence indefinitely
- 'Poor relation' - British racing at risk of being marginalised if affordability checks accelerate prize-money decline, warns Angus Gold
- 'We've had a great time and I'm not bitter at all' - David Griffiths announces retirement from training
- 'I'm thinking, and hoping, he's not unbeatable' - Nicky Henderson on Shishkin's task against Galopin Des Champs in Gold Cup
- 'I thought Willie would unleash a rocket' - Nicky Henderson hopeful Sir Gino sets Triumph Hurdle standard after DRF
- Milton Harris to appeal against decision to remove training licence indefinitely
- 'Poor relation' - British racing at risk of being marginalised if affordability checks accelerate prize-money decline, warns Angus Gold
- 'We've had a great time and I'm not bitter at all' - David Griffiths announces retirement from training
- 'I'm thinking, and hoping, he's not unbeatable' - Nicky Henderson on Shishkin's task against Galopin Des Champs in Gold Cup