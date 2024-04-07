'He always had time for other people, he was that kind of guy. He wasn't just a jockey, he was a great friend'

The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

He's a bit wrong at the weights and is giving Corach Rambler, who was third in the Gold Cup, weight, but the ground should be perfect for him at Aintree and I think he should run a huge race. He's got a great chance

Caoilin Quinn is relishing returning to the saddle to partner Nassalam in the Grand National on Saturday

Caoilin Quinn set to be back from injury in time for first Grand National ride and thinks Nassalam has 'a great chance'

When you ride in a race, you forget about everything for a couple of minutes, but when you get off, it's horrible — you can't put into words how awful this is. The mood and atmosphere around Newmarket isn't good, but that just shows what everyone thought of Stefano

Cieren Fallon pays tribute to his close friend Stefano Cherchi following his tragic death at the age of 23

'You're never prepared for it to happen to people you know and love' - Cieren Fallon back riding after death of close friend Stefano Cherchi

He was polite and always had a smile on his face. He had so many friends and always had time for other people, he was that kind of guy. He wasn't just a jockey, he was a great friend

Marco Botti also reflects on the bright personality of Cherchi when remembering him

‘It's just heartbreaking’ - racing in mourning following death of jockey Stefano Cherchi at the age of 23

Dad is just Dad to me. I never really clicked how incredible he was. I've always thought the world of him but another jockey said to me, 'He's like god, he's who everyone wants to be like'

Amy Lee speaks on how Graham Lee is coping as a racing club is launched to raise funds for him after his life-changing fall

'Dad is just Dad to me - I never really clicked how incredible he was' - Amy Lee on racing's support for her father

It was just incredible to watch him do it off a much higher marker in an Irish National. It was a bit surreal to be honest. The two guys were on flights but watched the race — it was a bit pixelated but they were buzzing

Anthony Bromley, Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's racing manager, recalls a huge Irish Grand National success for the Tom Gibney-trained Intense Raffles

'It gives us immense pleasure to support a smaller yard' - Intense Raffles connections delighted to reward Tom Gibney

It's a chance for northern trainers to showcase their horses, rather than 'run your horse up north because the racing's not very good up there.' That makes you cross and I think the expression is 'don't get mad, get even!

Susan Corbett is thrilled to land another Go North series final at Musselburgh

'This is fantastic for a small yard like ours' - Sunday Soldier completes five-timer in £30,000 race

He's gone up the handicap, but I think he's a very, very good horse. He's so tough and is built like Mike Tyson – he's like a tank

Brian Ellison is relishing taking stable star Anglers Crag to the Scottish Grand National later this month

'He's built like Mike Tyson' - Anglers Crag impressing Brian Ellison in Scottish Grand National build-up

