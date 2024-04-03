Racing Post logo
'He's built like Mike Tyson' - Anglers Crag impressing Brian Ellison in Scottish Grand National build-up

Anglers Crag (near side) catches Prince Des Fichaux in the Eider Chase
Anglers Crag powers his way to victory in the Eider Chase at NewcastleCredit: John Grossick

This month's Coral Scottish Grand National cannot come soon enough for Eider Chase winner Anglers Crag, who has been reported to be "bouncing" in the build-up to the Ayr marathon.

The nine-year-old, a winner of all four runs since switching to trainer Brian Ellison for the start of the season, featured among the entries on Tuesday for the Scottish National over 4m on April 20 and the bet365 Gold Cup over 3m4½f at Sandown seven days later.

Ayr is the number-one priority, however, for Derrick Mossop's progressive stayer, who overcame a shuddering mistake at the second-last to beat Prince Des Fichaux by a neck under Henry Brooke in the Eider at Newcastle in February. 

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 3 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:00, 3 April 2024

