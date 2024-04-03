Jockey Stefano Cherchi dies aged 23 after race-riding incident in Australia

Jockey Stefano Cherchi, 23, has died two weeks on from suffering a fall when riding in Australia.

The rider was placed in intensive care with a serious head injury after his mount fell during a race at Canberra on March 20.

A post on X from the New South Wales Jockeys Association read: "With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today.

"The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world."

Cherchi, who was an apprentice to Marco Botti, rode more than 100 winners in Britain before relocating to Australia at the start of the year.

His former weighing room colleagues in Britain had rallied around the Sardinian-born jockey since the incident.

Cherchi made his debut in August 2018 and rode his first winner the following April aboard the Botti-trained Withoutdestination at Wolverhampton.

He enjoyed one of his biggest moments when partnering Maximilian Caesar to victory in a 1m2f handicap at last year's St Leger meeting at Doncaster, beating the Ryan Moore-ridden Westerton in a photo-finish. A month later, he returned to the track to have a first Group 1 ride aboard the Ben Brookhouse-trained Redhot Whisper in the Futurity Trophy, finishing seventh.

The jockey - who came close to a Group-race breakthrough when finishing second on Great Generation in Ayr's Firth Of Clyde in September - also enjoyed winners at Ascot, Newbury, Sandown, and both Newmarket tracks.

After relocating to New South Wales, he rode two winners with the most recent success coming on Flying Bat at Gosford on March 16.