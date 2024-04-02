'It gives us immense pleasure to support a smaller yard' - Intense Raffles connections delighted to reward Tom Gibney
Anthony Bromley was full of praise for Tom Gibney after he landed Monday's Irish Grand National with Intense Raffles, his first horse for powerhouse owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.
Intense Raffles has won all three of his starts for the trainer since joining the yard from France, where he struggled to build on the enormous promise he had shown in his three-year-old season.
"Tom has done a sterling job with him," said Bromley, bloodstock agent and racing manager to Munir and Souede. "Intense Raffles was an exceptionally promising three-year-old and we had high aspirations for him the following year but somehow the wheels came off. We couldn't put our finger on why he wasn't performing in the afternoons and he didn't take the next step forward. He needed rekindling.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 April 2024inIreland
Last updated 18:00, 2 April 2024
- Roi Mage camp believe 66-1 shot is being overlooked in Grand National market with James Reveley booked to ride
- 2024 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
- 2024 Irish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict for the big race at Fairyhouse
- Punter has Easter weekend to remember after winning €330,000 from €20 each-way treble
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse
- Roi Mage camp believe 66-1 shot is being overlooked in Grand National market with James Reveley booked to ride
- 2024 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
- 2024 Irish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict for the big race at Fairyhouse
- Punter has Easter weekend to remember after winning €330,000 from €20 each-way treble
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse