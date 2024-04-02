'It gives us immense pleasure to support a smaller yard' - Intense Raffles connections delighted to reward Tom Gibney

Anthony Bromley was full of praise for Tom Gibney after he landed Monday's Irish Grand National with Intense Raffles, his first horse for powerhouse owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede .

Intense Raffles has won all three of his starts for the trainer since joining the yard from France, where he struggled to build on the enormous promise he had shown in his three-year-old season.

"Tom has done a sterling job with him," said Bromley, bloodstock agent and racing manager to Munir and Souede. "Intense Raffles was an exceptionally promising three-year-old and we had high aspirations for him the following year but somehow the wheels came off. We couldn't put our finger on why he wasn't performing in the afternoons and he didn't take the next step forward. He needed rekindling.