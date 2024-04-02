Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race27 MINS
20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race27 MINS
20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'It gives us immense pleasure to support a smaller yard' - Intense Raffles connections delighted to reward Tom Gibney

Intense Raffles
Intense Raffles: winner of the Irish Grand National for Simon Munir and Isaac SouedeCredit: Getty Images

Anthony Bromley was full of praise for Tom Gibney after he landed Monday's Irish Grand National with Intense Raffles, his first horse for powerhouse owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede

Intense Raffles has won all three of his starts for the trainer since joining the yard from France, where he struggled to build on the enormous promise he had shown in his three-year-old season.

"Tom has done a sterling job with him," said Bromley, bloodstock agent and racing manager to Munir and Souede. "Intense Raffles was an exceptionally promising three-year-old and we had high aspirations for him the following year but somehow the wheels came off. We couldn't put our finger on why he wasn't performing in the afternoons and he didn't take the next step forward. He needed rekindling.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 2 April 2024inIreland

Last updated 18:00, 2 April 2024

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland