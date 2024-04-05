'You're never prepared for it to happen to people you know and love' - Cieren Fallon back riding after death of close friend Stefano Cherchi

Cieren Fallon , whose close friend and fellow jockey Stefano Cherchi died on Wednesday following a race-riding fall in Australia, returns to the saddle at Kempton on Saturday but says it is almost impossible to concentrate on racing.

The pair met on a course for apprentices in 2018 and their bond grew closer when Cherchi started dating Fallon's sister Brittany and then moved into his house.

Cherchi partnered more than 100 winners in Britain before relocating to Australia, where he suffered a serious head injury during a contest at Canberra racecourse on March 20. He had been in intensive care since and died at the age of 23 on Wednesday .

"We clicked right away because we've both got similar personalities, wind-up merchants who love to give everyone a bit of stick," Fallon said. "We'd always tease everyone in the weighing room and we got on in that sense.

"Everyone jokes about who you'd let date your sister, but he was a great guy in that regard. He was also very good in the saddle. I wouldn't say underrated because it's hard for young jockeys to establish themselves, but he was recognised for his ability once he got on terms with his weight, which he struggled with at first.

"He looked fantastic on a horse. He had that Italian, Frankie Dettori-style of riding short and he was good in a finish, while he had a racing brain too. He was a proper horseman when it came to unruly horses messing about, he got on with them and got them to relax."

Fallon also contemplated a stint in Australia until he suffered an injury that derailed his plans to join the Sardinian-born rider.

Cieren Fallon: mourning the loss of his friend Stefano Cherchi Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Every day we'd have been in contact and things like Snapchat were a good way to send each other stupid messages," added Fallon, whose father Kieren was a legendary figure in the weighing room.

"My sister moved to Dubai for her job, but flew to Australia on the night of Stefano's fall. She's struggling, but coping and my older sister Natalie is out there with her. Stef's family is there too and I've just been sent a picture of them all having a meal, while they're going to have a ceremony on Monday.

"It's been very hard and you hear of these freak accidents, but you're never mentally prepared for it to happen to people you know and love. It's hard to say how you feel because it's a feeling you've never had before and you can't really concentrate on anything.

"I want to be there for Britt, and stay strong and positive for her though. It sounds bad, but when you ride in a race, you forget about everything for a couple of minutes, but when you get off, it's horrible — you can't put into words how awful this is. The mood and atmosphere around Newmarket isn't good, but that just shows what everyone thought of Stefano and the regard he was held in."

The memorial for Cherchi will be streamed on the Catholic Parish of All Saints Liverpool's YouTube channel at 1.30am BST on Monday, while a GoFundMe page set up by his mentor Marco Botti has raised more than £50,000.

A remembrance mass will be held at 11am in Newmarket on April 28 at the Catholic Church of Our Lady Immaculate and Saint Etheldreda.

