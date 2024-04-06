Shock at Auteuil as French star Il Est Francais finishes tailed off in last on first start since Kempton Boxing Day rout

Il Est Francais finished last of five runners on his first start since his stunning victory in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm-trained six-year-old was heavily eased down by rider James Reveley approaching the final fence of the Prix Murat at Auteuil and was allowed to come home at his own pace 55 lengths behind the winner Youtwo Glass.

Unlike his stunning 11-length Grade 1 Kempton victory, where he made all the running to make a successful British debut, Il Est Francais was initially held up in last of the five runners but his superb jumping soon took him to the lead.

He was participating in the Grade 2 to experience the Rail, Ditch and Fence on Auteuil's outer chase track before next month's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris. Despite jumping that daunting obstacle well and leading turning for home, he did not pick up in the straight.

“I’m sure there’ll be something amiss because it was too bad to be true really," said Reveley. "I was happy enough throughout the race, I wanted to change tactics, drop in and get him settled looking towards the Grand Steep.

James Reveley debriefs the owners of Il Est Francais after finishing last in the Prix Murat

“I didn’t think we went very fast and he did a big jump at the River so I let him go on, without going too fast.

“I was happy until the last bend and then I felt him really empty, there was nothing left. I was going to pull up but I popped the last. He was walking.”

Reveley usually rides Youtwo Glass for Daniela Mele and the 25-1 shot caused further frustration for George when denying Il El Francais' stablemate Gallipoli by a neck as his stable star was being eased down.

“Il Est Francais was obviously too fresh, he did too much," said George. "We tried something different by covering him up with the next race in mind. Whether I thought too much about the next race and was not focussed on this race, it’s tough to say.

“We need to work out how he can expend his energy in the correct way for a long-distance race like the Grand Steep.

“Whether if we'd have popped him out in front he’d have been more relaxed, it’s hard to say. I think we’ll go back to the drawing board and work out how we’re going to ride him next time."

Il Est Francais was a general 9-4 favourite for the King George but drifted out to 8-1 after his disappointing run. Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior is the new market leader for the King George having been cut to 4-1 (from 5) by Coral in response to Il Est Francais' no-show.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "Although Il Est Francais remains prominent in the betting for the next season's King George, his Auteuil reappearance was a world apart from his impressive Kauto Star victory that saw him originally installed as favourite for the Kempton showpiece."

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Kempton, December 26)

Coral: 4 Gaelic Warrior, 11-2 Fact To File, 13-2 Bravemansgame, 8 Il Est Francais, 10 Corbetts Cross, Shishkin, Galopin Des Champs, 12 Grey Dawning, 14 Hewick, 16 Bar

Read these next:

'If he went to Cheltenham and Aintree he'd probably win them both' - meet the team behind Europe's most exciting young chaser

'For the industry to rally behind welfare campaign with such full-throated support is immensely heartening'

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.