Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race48 MINS
13:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race48 MINS
13:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival

Jonbon, Slade Steel and Caldwell Potter among star-studded cast entered for second day of Aintree's Grand National meeting

Protektorat: Out to win again at Aintree
Protektorat: Ryanair Chase winner is entered in Friday's Melling ChaseCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.photos.com)

Ryanair Chase winner Protektorat looks set to face Queen Mother Champion Chase defector Jonbon when he attempts to follow up his Cheltenham success on Friday.

The pair are both entered for the Grade 1 My Pension Expert Melling Chase (3.30) over 2m4f on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Protektorat made a successful step down to this trip when scoring at Cheltenham and success in this £250,000 contest would boost Dan Skelton's bid for the jump trainers' championship. 

Jonbon, who has won at the Grand National meeting in the last two years, has not raced since being beaten at odds of 1-4 in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham in January, having been pulled out of last month's Champion Chase by trainer Nicky Henderson due to concerns over the health of his string.

Skelton has also entered Turners Novices' Chase winner Grey Dawning in the opening Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (1.45), in which he would be stepping up in trip to 3m.

Possible opponents include Corbetts Cross, who ran away with the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last month.

Cheltenham Festival winners Slade Steel (Supreme Novices' Hurdle) and Golden Ace (Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle) are in the Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55), along with Caldwell Potter who is set for his first run since becoming the most expensive National Hunt horse ever sold at public auction when changing hands for €740,000 in February.

Harry Redknapp's Plate winner Shakem Up'Arry is among the horses confirmed for the £150,000 Randox Topham Handicap Chase (4.05) over 2m5f of the Grand National course.

Grand National festival day two entries for the four Grade 1s

Mildmay Novices' Chase

  • American Mike
  • Blow Your Wad
  • Broadway Boy
  • Chianti Classico
  • Colonel Harry
  • Corbetts Cross
  • Ginny’s Destiny
  • Giovinco
  • Grey Dawning
  • Heart Wood
  • Inothewayurthinkin
  • Iroko
  • Kilbeg King
  • Outlaw Peter
  • The King Of Ryhope 

Top Novices' Hurdle

  • Asian Master
  • Brighterdaysahead
  • Caldwell Potter
  • Daddy Long Legs
  • Dysart Enos
  • Favour And Fortune
  • Firefox
  • Golden Ace
  • Ile Atlantique
  • Karuma Grey
  • King Of Kingsfield
  • Kings Hill
  • Lookaway
  • Lump Sum
  • Mahon's Way
  • Mistergif
  • Mystical Power
  • Personal Ambition
  • Primoz
  • Slade Steel
  • Tellherthename

Melling Chase

  • Ash Tree Meadow
  • Banbridge
  • Conflated
  • Easy Game
  • Elixir de Nutz
  • Envoi Allen
  • Funambule Sivola
  • Jonbon
  • Jungle Boogie
  • Minella Drama
  • Pic D'Orhy
  • Protektorat
  • Thunder Rock  

Sefton Novices' Hurdle

  • An Tobar
  • Ballybentragh
  • Better Days Ahead
  • Brighterdaysahead
  • Bugise Seagull
  • Champagne Twist
  • Cherie D'Am
  • Croke Park
  • Dancing City
  • Haiti Couleurs
  • High Class Hero
  • Jango Baie
  • Johnnywho
  • Kyntara
  • Lecky Watson
  • Masaccio
  • Myretown
  • Peaky Boy
  • Pinot Rouge
  • Readin Tommy Wrong
  • Search For Glory
  • Shanagh Bob
  • Staffordshire Knot
  • Stellar Story
  • The Jukebox Man

Read these next:

Find out who could run in the four Grade 1s at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National meeting 

'What he brought to the family was incredible' - Christian Williams has faith in 'very special' Kitty's Light for Grand National 

Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton well represented in Scottish National and bet365 Gold Cup entries 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

David CarrReporter

Published on 6 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 12:33, 6 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival