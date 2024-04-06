Jonbon, Slade Steel and Caldwell Potter among star-studded cast entered for second day of Aintree's Grand National meeting
Ryanair Chase winner Protektorat looks set to face Queen Mother Champion Chase defector Jonbon when he attempts to follow up his Cheltenham success on Friday.
The pair are both entered for the Grade 1 My Pension Expert Melling Chase (3.30) over 2m4f on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.
Protektorat made a successful step down to this trip when scoring at Cheltenham and success in this £250,000 contest would boost Dan Skelton's bid for the jump trainers' championship.
Jonbon, who has won at the Grand National meeting in the last two years, has not raced since being beaten at odds of 1-4 in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham in January, having been pulled out of last month's Champion Chase by trainer Nicky Henderson due to concerns over the health of his string.
Skelton has also entered Turners Novices' Chase winner Grey Dawning in the opening Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (1.45), in which he would be stepping up in trip to 3m.
Possible opponents include Corbetts Cross, who ran away with the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last month.
Cheltenham Festival winners Slade Steel (Supreme Novices' Hurdle) and Golden Ace (Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle) are in the Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55), along with Caldwell Potter who is set for his first run since becoming the most expensive National Hunt horse ever sold at public auction when changing hands for €740,000 in February.
Harry Redknapp's Plate winner Shakem Up'Arry is among the horses confirmed for the £150,000 Randox Topham Handicap Chase (4.05) over 2m5f of the Grand National course.
Grand National festival day two entries for the four Grade 1s
Mildmay Novices' Chase
- American Mike
- Blow Your Wad
- Broadway Boy
- Chianti Classico
- Colonel Harry
- Corbetts Cross
- Ginny’s Destiny
- Giovinco
- Grey Dawning
- Heart Wood
- Inothewayurthinkin
- Iroko
- Kilbeg King
- Outlaw Peter
- The King Of Ryhope
Top Novices' Hurdle
- Asian Master
- Brighterdaysahead
- Caldwell Potter
- Daddy Long Legs
- Dysart Enos
- Favour And Fortune
- Firefox
- Golden Ace
- Ile Atlantique
- Karuma Grey
- King Of Kingsfield
- Kings Hill
- Lookaway
- Lump Sum
- Mahon's Way
- Mistergif
- Mystical Power
- Personal Ambition
- Primoz
- Slade Steel
- Tellherthename
Melling Chase
- Ash Tree Meadow
- Banbridge
- Conflated
- Easy Game
- Elixir de Nutz
- Envoi Allen
- Funambule Sivola
- Jonbon
- Jungle Boogie
- Minella Drama
- Pic D'Orhy
- Protektorat
- Thunder Rock
Sefton Novices' Hurdle
- An Tobar
- Ballybentragh
- Better Days Ahead
- Brighterdaysahead
- Bugise Seagull
- Champagne Twist
- Cherie D'Am
- Croke Park
- Dancing City
- Haiti Couleurs
- High Class Hero
- Jango Baie
- Johnnywho
- Kyntara
- Lecky Watson
- Masaccio
- Myretown
- Peaky Boy
- Pinot Rouge
- Readin Tommy Wrong
- Search For Glory
- Shanagh Bob
- Staffordshire Knot
- Stellar Story
- The Jukebox Man
Published on 6 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 12:33, 6 April 2024
