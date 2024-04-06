Jonbon, Slade Steel and Caldwell Potter among star-studded cast entered for second day of Aintree's Grand National meeting

Ryanair Chase winner Protektorat looks set to face Queen Mother Champion Chase defector Jonbon when he attempts to follow up his Cheltenham success on Friday.

The pair are both entered for the Grade 1 My Pension Expert Melling Chase (3.30) over 2m4f on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Protektorat made a successful step down to this trip when scoring at Cheltenham and success in this £250,000 contest would boost Dan Skelton's bid for the jump trainers' championship.

Jonbon, who has won at the Grand National meeting in the last two years, has not raced since being beaten at odds of 1-4 in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham in January, having been pulled out of last month's Champion Chase by trainer Nicky Henderson due to concerns over the health of his string.

Skelton has also entered Turners Novices' Chase winner Grey Dawning in the opening Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (1.45) , in which he would be stepping up in trip to 3m.

Possible opponents include Corbetts Cross, who ran away with the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last month.

Cheltenham Festival winners Slade Steel (Supreme Novices' Hurdle) and Golden Ace (Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle) are in the Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55) , along with Caldwell Potter who is set for his first run since becoming the most expensive National Hunt horse ever sold at public auction when changing hands for €740,000 in February.

Harry Redknapp's Plate winner Shakem Up'Arry is among the horses confirmed for the £150,000 Randox Topham Handicap Chase (4.05) over 2m5f of the Grand National course.

Grand National festival day two entries for the four Grade 1s

Mildmay Novices' Chase

American Mike

Blow Your Wad

Broadway Boy

Chianti Classico

Colonel Harry

Corbetts Cross

Ginny’s Destiny

Giovinco

Grey Dawning

Heart Wood

Inothewayurthinkin

Iroko

Kilbeg King

Outlaw Peter

The King Of Ryhope

Top Novices' Hurdle

Asian Master

Brighterdaysahead

Caldwell Potter

Daddy Long Legs

Dysart Enos

Favour And Fortune

Firefox

Golden Ace

Ile Atlantique

Karuma Grey

King Of Kingsfield

Kings Hill

Lookaway

Lump Sum

Mahon's Way

Mistergif

Mystical Power

Personal Ambition

Primoz

Slade Steel

Tellherthename

Melling Chase

Ash Tree Meadow

Banbridge

Conflated

Easy Game

Elixir de Nutz

Envoi Allen

Funambule Sivola

Jonbon

Jungle Boogie

Minella Drama

Pic D'Orhy

Protektorat

Thunder Rock

Sefton Novices' Hurdle

An Tobar

Ballybentragh

Better Days Ahead

Brighterdaysahead

Bugise Seagull

Champagne Twist

Cherie D'Am

Croke Park

Dancing City

Haiti Couleurs

High Class Hero

Jango Baie

Johnnywho

Kyntara

Lecky Watson

Masaccio

Myretown

Peaky Boy

Pinot Rouge

Readin Tommy Wrong

Search For Glory

Shanagh Bob

Staffordshire Knot

Stellar Story

The Jukebox Man



