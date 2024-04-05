Caoilin Quinn set to be back from injury in time for first Grand National ride and thinks Nassalam has 'a great chance'
Caoilin Quinn, who has not ridden since the end of February after breaking his collarbone at Plumpton, is set to return to the saddle on Tuesday and is struggling to contain his excitement over a first Grand National spin next Saturday on Nassalam, who he insists has a great chance.
Trained by the conditional jockey's boss Gary Moore, Nassalam was a spellbinding winner of the Welsh Grand National under Quinn at Chepstow in December, but Niall Houlihan took over in his absence when the seven-year-old was pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month.
He is a general 25-1 to win the world's most famous jumps race and the prospect of rain falling at Aintree next week is fuelling Quinn's confidence.
Published on 5 April 2024
Last updated 17:39, 5 April 2024
