The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in , our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 9-6 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Gary Burrows

Occupation: Project manager

Flat or jumps? Jumps but not exclusively – have shares in both Flat and jumps horses

Favourite horses: 1993 St Leger winner Bobs Return, Frankel (the complete racehorse) and Rooster Booster – a proper jumps horse who progressed through the ranks

Favourite course: Cheltenham – you can’t beat the atmosphere and build up to the festival each year

Biggest win: £40k on a £2 Lucky 15 at Cheltenham in 2016

Unluckiest loser: Along with millions of other people . . . Annie Power

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Gary:

Up in grade but has the same conditions as when winning a Pertemps qualifier well last time at Sandown.

Graeme:

Back to form over hurdles when defying a big weight at Huntingdon last time and might be able to outclass this field.

Gary:

Looked the winner last time before getting collared over course and distance. Trainer Paul Nicholls couldn’t be in better form.

Graeme:

Loves this track and races off the same mark as when last successful here 13 months ago. The return to Ascot should do the trick.

Gary:

Won the Welsh National last time grinding out the win, would have liked more rain but this could play into his hands if it turns into a war of attrition and he's well placed off the front.

Graeme:

Impressive winner of the Welsh Grand National last time and fairly treated after just a 5lb rise. He can follow up.

Gary:

Forget his last run in Lanzarote when impeded, he looked a nice horse in good company at Aintree last year and missed the Betfair Hurdle for this over a longer trip.

Graeme:

Unbeaten in two starts at Ascot and the in-form Gary Moore can do little wrong. Fifty Ball can improve on his disappointing reappearance at Kempton.

Gary:

Class act who ran well in the Relkeel when trying to give weight to Marie's Rock.

Graeme:

Looked good around this track when winning the Elite Hurdle in November and can reverse recent form with First Street over this shorter trip.

Gary:

Shishkin is trying to put two poor runs behind him and steps up in trip. Is he as good any more? I’m not sure but at the prices I’m prepared to take the risk.

Graeme:

Won this race last year and has been trained with a return in mind. I'd love to see Shishkin win, but my head tells me Fakir D'Oudairies will probably beat him.

Today's top offer

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. .

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.