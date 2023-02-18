Can our punter take down Graeme Rodway? Get today's Punter v the Pro picks
The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!
The score so far: Punters 9-6 The Pro
The punter . . .
Name: Gary Burrows
Occupation: Project manager
Flat or jumps? Jumps but not exclusively – have shares in both Flat and jumps horses
Favourite horses: 1993 St Leger winner Bobs Return, Frankel (the complete racehorse) and Rooster Booster – a proper jumps horse who progressed through the ranks
Favourite course: Cheltenham – you can’t beat the atmosphere and build up to the festival each year
Biggest win: £40k on a £2 Lucky 15 at Cheltenham in 2016
Unluckiest loser: Along with millions of other people . . . Annie Power
. . . and the pro
Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.
A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.
The picks
Gary: Green Book
Up in grade but has the same conditions as when winning a Pertemps qualifier well last time at Sandown.
Graeme: Itchy Feet
Back to form over hurdles when defying a big weight at Huntingdon last time and might be able to outclass this field.
Gary: Danny Kirwan
Looked the winner last time before getting collared over course and distance. Trainer Paul Nicholls couldn’t be in better form.
Graeme: Phoenix Way
Loves this track and races off the same mark as when last successful here 13 months ago. The return to Ascot should do the trick.
Gary: The Two Amigos
Won the Welsh National last time grinding out the win, would have liked more rain but this could play into his hands if it turns into a war of attrition and he's well placed off the front.
Graeme: The Two Amigos
Impressive winner of the Welsh Grand National last time and fairly treated after just a 5lb rise. He can follow up.
Gary: Petite Tonnerre
Forget his last run in Lanzarote when impeded, he looked a nice horse in good company at Aintree last year and missed the Betfair Hurdle for this over a longer trip.
Graeme: Fifty Ball
Unbeaten in two starts at Ascot and the in-form Gary Moore can do little wrong. Fifty Ball can improve on his disappointing reappearance at Kempton.
Gary: First Street
Class act who ran well in the Relkeel when trying to give weight to Marie's Rock.
Graeme: Knappers Hill
Looked good around this track when winning the Elite Hurdle in November and can reverse recent form with First Street over this shorter trip.
Gary: Shishkin
Shishkin is trying to put two poor runs behind him and steps up in trip. Is he as good any more? I’m not sure but at the prices I’m prepared to take the risk.
Graeme: Fakir D'Oudairies
Won this race last year and has been trained with a return in mind. I'd love to see Shishkin win, but my head tells me Fakir D'Oudairies will probably beat him.
