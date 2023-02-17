Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot on Saturday



2.25 Ascot

This ten-year-old runs all of his best races at Ascot and has now dropped to the same mark as when landing a 2m5f handicap at the course last season ahead of the classy Fanion D'Estruval. The first two pulled 16 lengths clear of the third, Larry, and he is a smart performer around this track.

Phoenix Way went off a heavily backed 6-1 joint-favourite for the Coral Trophy at Kempton on his next start, but the gamble didn't come off when he fell at the third. Nevertheless, he was clearly thought good enough to win that race and he was running off 6lb higher than this mark in a more valuable contest.

He has run two solid races in defeat this season in hot contests at Chepstow and Cheltenham. His latest running-on fourth in a 2m4½f handicap chase at Prestbury Park hinted a return to 3m might be needed and Phoenix Way gets that here.

He was second to Annsam in a valuable handicap over course and distance last season, so is clearly suited by the trip, and the return to Ascot can do the trick

