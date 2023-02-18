ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday



Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 3m

Kinondo Kwetu has gone from strength to strength this season for Sam and Jonathan England and now puts his unbeaten campaign on the line in this Grade 2. He takes on the intriguing Bold Endeavour, who has made an imperious start to chasing since joining Nicky Henderson.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

2-2 in points; 5-5 since switched to chasing; suited by good going; progressive; respected





Betfred Rendlesham Hurdle (Grade 2), 3m½f

Becher Chase winner Ashtown Lad remains over hurdles before a possible Grand National bid and faces recent Sandown winner Green Book. Erne River, who was narrowly denied at Doncaster last time, returns after a wind op seeking to give trainer Nick Kent a breakthrough Graded success.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Ended losing sequence with win at Huntingdon three weeks ago and could be a major player



LK Bennett Swinley Handicap Chase, 3m

There is £100,000 up for grabs and Paul Nicholls will bid to land his first victory in the race with Danny Kirwan, who is enjoying a career-best season. 2018 winner Regal Encore lines up once more at the grand age of 15 for Anthony Honeyball but is the outsider of the field, while Cap Du Nord proved dangerous this time last year and could be the one to beat.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Second at Doncaster (3m, good) on latest outing; has to be in very serious calculations



Betfred Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

Bristol De Mai claimed last year's race following the disqualification of The Galloping Bear and returns to his favourite track with regular rider Daryl Jacob aboard. He takes on Quick Wave and Fontaine Collonges from the yard of Venetia Williams, who landed this marathon handicap chase with Yala Enki in 2018.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Course-and-distance winner who went close over 3m last time and has likeable claims now back up in trip



Ascot Racecourse Supports Box4Kids Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f

Only one winner in the past decade has been under the age of six but Irish Hill, Djelo and Petit Tonnerre look to buck the trend in this competitive contest. Bottomweight Zoffany Bay will attract plenty of interest as he makes his first British start in almost three years for new trainer Peter Fahey.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Two from two over hurdles at Ascot, including a good-ground win last March; interesting





Wincanton Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle (Grade 2), 1m7f

First Street was no match for stablemate Marie's Rock on New Year's Day but could find this race more suitable, having already got the better of the reopposing Knappers Hill and I Like To Move It at Cheltenham. Veteran Global Citizen completes the field and reverts to hurdling on his first run since the American Grand National.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Had today's two market rivals adrift when third in Cheltenham's Relkeel Hurdle.



Betfair Ascot Chase (Grade 1), 2m5f

Shishkin attempts to make a winning step up to two miles and five furlongs in Ascot's feature race, with a first-time tongue-tie fitted to the dual Cheltenham Festival winner after a second wind op. Last year's winner Fakir D'Oudairies will not make his task easy, however, while Pic D'Orhy is another leading hope in this fascinating top-level contest.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Fakir D'Oudairies

Has four Grade 1 wins on his CV, including this race 12 months ago; strongly respected

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs.

Race 1, 2.05 HAYDOCK: ITCHY FEET

Race 2, 2.13 LINGFIELD: DAPHNE MAY

Race 3, 2.25 ASCOT: CAP DU NORD

Race 4, 2.40 HAYDOCK: TIM PAT

Race 5, 3.00 ASCOT: FIFTY BALL

Race 6, 3.12 WINCANTON: FIRST STREET

Race 7, 3.35 ASCOT: FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES

