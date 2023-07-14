Who will fare best in clash of heavyweights? Analysis and quotes for Superlative Stakes showdown

It was hard not to be impressed with the manner in which Aidan O’Brien’s City Of Troy justified 6-4 favouritism on his debut over 7f at the Curragh last month.

After settling close to the pace, City Of Troy lengthened his stride in taking fashion inside the final furlong to put two and a half lengths between himself and the runner-up, Galen.

He was conspicuously strong at the line, and looks a strong galloper with stacks of class who will progress as he goes up in trip.

The July course favours front-runners or those who race up with the pace, and the stiff finish will bring City Of Troy’s stamina into play. In a nutshell, this Group 2 looks the perfect stepping stone to even better things from a colt whose utter professionalism shone through first time out.

Charlie Appleby has a magnificent record in the Superlative Stakes, having landed it four times in the last seven years.

Appleby's Great Truth, a son of Dubawi, who won this race in 2004, betrayed signs of inexperience at Leicester when landing odds of 8-11 in a 7f novice event.

He wandered about inside the final furlong when asked to go and win his race by James Doyle, but had no difficulty in quickening five and a half lengths clear of Love You Darling.

The Godolphin colt clearly has plenty of natural ability, but there is a slight concern about how he will handle the Newmarket undulations based on the way he hung at Leicester.

Iberian, another who puts an unbeaten record on the line, ran out a comfortable Newbury winner last month for Charlie Hills. He holds a Group 1 entry in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh in September and has plenty of potential.

What they say

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Cuban Thunder

He has done nothing wrong. He is a very nice horse with plenty of scope, and ran well at Ascot last time. It looks a hot renewal, but I think he will improve for the step up to seven furlongs. He should have no problem getting a mile in due course.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Great Truth

We have been very pleased with Great Truth since his win at Leicester. He definitely learned a lot that day and has sharpened up. It looks a very competitive renewal, but we are very happy with our horse.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Haatem and Son

Son got the job done nicely at Newbury last time and the second has come out and won since, so the form is pretty strong. This is obviously a big step up, but he is a colt we like a lot and this will tell us a lot more about where he is in the pecking order. I was delighted with Haatem’s run in the Coventry. The step up to seven furlongs will definitely be in his favour and he comes here with plenty of experience.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Iberian

He’s a nice horse; I really like him. He’s very professional in his work and goes to Newmarket fit and well. It looks a good race on paper; we’ll see where we are. Time will tell if he’s a Group 1 horse.

Reporting by Richard Birch

