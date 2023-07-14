Can Mountain Peak 'rediscover his mojo' and win race again on 8lb better terms?

If you are still recovering from trying to crack Royal Ascot handicaps on the straight course, here is some good news. A smaller field, stands' side stalls and this race being over five furlongs takes some of the knots out of the punter's approach.

That does not mean it is easy. The maximum field is 20 and stall 20 and stall one have both provided a winner of this race in the last decade. But overall results follow the logical route: being nearer the stands' rail is an advantage.

Take that assumption and the top two at early prices have enjoyed a change of luck. King's Lynn took the far rail from stall two in the Wokingham and shaped pretty well, not least considering he has always been more of a five-furlong horse. Bond Chairman was beaten a nose in this race last year from stall eight. They are now in the two stalls nearest the notionally favoured stands' rail.

Pace can easily upset most biases at Ascot. However, this field is quite low on pace for a five-furlong sprint. There are no early pace rockets, with prominent racers spread across the track. Bond Chairman is one of those and Graham Lee may fancy the option of nabbing the rail and using it to attempt a trouble-free solo.

Bond Chairman was a three-year-old when touched off in the race last year and that age group is an emerging force in this race. From eight runners in 2021 and 2022, they have produced a winner, a second, a fourth and a sixth. That is a strong return in a big-field handicap.

The two three-year-olds this year both demand interest. The Big Board was a last-time-out winner, albeit in a weak race compared with this one. Harry Brown was ninth in the Holyroodhouse, but easily best of those in the small far-side group. Like the market leaders – and punters – he is due a change of luck on Ascot's straight course.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Equilateral

He seems to like Ascot and the ground there should suit him. It will be interesting to see how he gets on in a handicap [in Britain] for the first time.

Ed Walker, trainer of Mountain Peak

We're hoping he can rediscover his mojo when bidding to defend his crown in this. He’s not been in any kind of form in three starts this year, but he appears fresh and well at home. If he can bounce back, he’s off a good mark as he is 8lb lower than when successful last season.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of The Big Board

She’s very, very tough and never runs a bad race. I think she’s still improving. It’s a competitive, wide-open race, but she should run well.

Jim Goldie: runs Call Me Ginger at Ascot Credit: John Grossick

Jim Goldie, trainer of Call Me Ginger

I think he'd have a chance on his best form. He's a course-and-distance winner and should go well. If they get what they're forecast in terms of rain, it should be ideal.

David Simcock, trainer of Harry Brown

It was very obvious he was on the wrong side last time; he won his little race and it was just one of those unfortunate things. He's won a couple, so we'll go pot-hunting with him in these valuable races, hence he's running 4lb wrong in a £100,000 handicap. I'm sure he'll acquit himself well; he's a fast little horse and very lowly weighted. I'd like to think he'll have more to offer. His only drawback is he's quite small, so I want him running with low weights.

Reporting by James Burn

Read our Saturday previews:

2.20 Ascot: 'It's what we've been waiting for' - which trainer hopes forecast rain will arrive to help his top miler?

3.10 York: 'His price is a bit of an insult and I was surprised when I saw it' - trainers have their say on the John Smith's Cup

3.25 Newmarket: Who will fare best in clash of heavyweights? Analysis and quotes for Superlative Stakes showdown

4.00 Newmarket: 'If he goes well, you could see him in stakes company down the line' - trainers on the Bunbury Cup

4.35 Newmarket: Shaquille 'open to further improvement' as sprint star chases July Cup glory

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.