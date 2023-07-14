Shaquille 'open to further improvement' as sprint star chases July Cup glory

Shaquille travels to Newmarket with all guns blazing as he bids to shoot down his Pertemps Network July Cup rivals and confirm himself the new sprint sensation.

Julie Camacho’s three-year-old produced a spectacular last-to-first performance at Royal Ascot in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup on his most recent outing after misfiring at the start.

The manner in which he recovered from the potential disaster of losing several lengths when the stalls opened to hunt down 10-11 favourite Little Big Bear and beat him by a length and a quarter strongly suggested the son of Charm Spirit may prove an outstanding speedster.

Three July Cup winners have graduated from the Commonwealth Cup, namely Muhaarar, Harry Angel and Ten Sovereigns, but the Royal Ascot Group 1 has also been responsible for five recent beaten favourites – four had won on the royal heath (Caravaggio, Advertise, Golden Horde and Perfect Power) and one had been second (Dragon Symbol).

Steve Brown, assistant to Camacho, is understandably excited about what lies ahead for Shaquille. He said: “We have been very pleased with his preparation for the July Cup and he goes there in very good form.

“Shaquille is the least exposed runner in the field. He has been very progressive and I believe he can find further improvement.”

Shaquille has yet to tackle the undulations of the July course but handled the Rowley Mile with aplomb when winning a 0-100 handicap in May off a mark of 96. He is now rated 117 and hot favourite for one of the world’s biggest sprints, which is a reflection of how far he has come in such a short space of time.

“It’s another challenge,” Brown said. “We don’t know how he’ll handle the track until he tries, but he’s a very well-balanced horse and should be fine.

“The ground will be interesting. If they get the lower end of the rain that’s forecast it should still be fine. If they get the upper end then it will suit two or three of the others who prefer some give underfoot.”

Brown believes Shaquille’s slow start at Ascot was merely a blip. “We haven’t done anything with him at the stalls since,” he said. “I hope that was the exception, not the rule. He's in great form.”

The more rain the better for Azure Blue

Michael Dods is one of those trainers hoping that the rain keeps on falling at Newmarket.

His rapidly progressive four-year-old filly Azure Blue, conqueror of Highfield Princess in the Group 2 Duke of York Stakes last time out, possesses winning form on ground officially described as good to firm, but Dods feels she is more effective with some ease.

Winner of her last four races – the first coming off an official mark of 89 – Azure Blue is now rated 114 following that breakthrough in Group company on the Knavesmire.

“It’s another big step up in class for her from a Group 2 to Group 1,” Dods said. “She’s in good form and any rain would help, but I fully understand that she needs to step up again.”

Dods has demonstrated on many occasions he has the midas touch with slow-burning sprinters who suddenly improve out of all recognition, and Azure Blue is the latest example.

“It’s exciting to be running with Group 1 horses,” he said. “Azure Blue is still improving, and there are no concerns about the track – she has won on both Newmarket courses.

“She has a bit to find, and is more likely to do so if there is some juice in the ground.”

Little Big Bear back on track after setback

Punters who back Little Big Bear to turn around the Ascot form with Shaquille do so with full knowledge that he has missed six days of recent work with a bruised foot.

Little Big Bear was rated only 50-50 to make the Group 1 line-up earlier in the week, but his issues have reportedly improved considerably, and it will be interesting to see what the market makes of him on the big day.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “We’re not really going to know how much he has been affected [by the setback] until he runs. We have to be happy enough for him to take his chance first and then we won’t know until he runs.”

Little Big Bear, who finished lame on his right hind after running no sort of race behind Chaldean in the 2,000 Guineas in May, bounced back three weeks later on his return to sprinting when comfortably landing the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

There seems to be no reason why Little Big Bear should reverse Ascot form with Shaquille – even on the back of a trouble-free preparation – but O’Brien has been adamant ever since that the demands of the July Cup will suit the No Nay Never colt ideally.

He said: “We were really looking forward to Newmarket with him after Ascot and it’s a pity what has happened because we thought everything would play out lovely for him.”

O'Brien’s July Cup record with three-year-olds means many punters will keep Little Big Bear firmly on their side. The Ballydoyle master has won it five times and four of his winners were aged three (Stravinsky, Mozart, US Navy Flag and Ten Sovereigns).

The stats reveal that out of 27 O’Brien-trained three-year-old runners, punters would have made a small profit backing them all to a level-stake.

What they say

Tim Easterby, trainer of Art Power

He'll run well and is in great form. He just didn't turn up in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee. He's run well there his whole life and I don't know what happened. He does love the Curragh, I don't know why, but hopefully he'll transfer it to Newmarket.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Khaadem

He looks fantastic, and has come out of Ascot in tip-top form. He was fourth in the race three years ago, and the ground should suit him. He’ll be fine on good ground, but he does like it quick. He's a very good sprinter.

Henry Candy, trainer of Run To Freedom

He seems in very good form and, if everything went right, he could get a bit of the prize-money. He has little bits of form with the likes of Khaadem at Salisbury and Kinross at Ascot last autumn which suggests that is possible. He completely missed the start at Ascot in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes last time; he was in one of his bad moods.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Vadream

I thought she ran much better than her finishing position suggests in the King’s Stand at Ascot. She was drawn on the wrong side in a group of three, which she won. She loves Newmarket, and if the forecast rain arrives she must have a cracking each-way chance.

Read our Saturday previews:

1.45 Ascot: Can Mountain Peak 'rediscover his mojo' and win race again on 8lb better terms?

2.20 Ascot: 'It's what we've been waiting for' - which trainer hopes forecast rain will arrive to help his top miler?

3.10 York: 'His price is a bit of an insult and I was surprised when I saw it' - trainers have their say on the John Smith's Cup

3.25 Newmarket: Who will fare best in clash of heavyweights? Analysis and quotes for Superlative Stakes showdown

4.00 Newmarket: 'If he goes well, you could see him in stakes company down the line' - trainers on the Bunbury Cup

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.