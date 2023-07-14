'If he goes well, you could see him in stakes company down the line' - trainers on the Bunbury Cup

Is there a more exciting handicap run on the July course than the Bunbury Cup? Not for my money, as 20 runners will hurtle down the straight track, and the draw is thought to be key.

I’m not convinced that is the case, though. When looking at runners who have finished in the first four in the last five years it has been even, with 11 drawn in double figures making the frame and the other nine coming from single-figure gates. That suggests there’s nothing in it.

The majority of those at the head of this year’s market are drawn in double figures, but that isn’t the case for Montassib (stall seven), who has to bounce back from defeat at Royal Ascot.

That loss took Montassib’s record to just 1-5 on going with firm in the description, but he has three wins from six runs on easier ground and all the rain that has come will clearly suit him. William Buick is an eyecatching booking as he is 5-18 for William Haggas in recent years.

Montassib was fourth last year and the winner, Bless Him, returns in a bid to go back-to-back. He is only 2lb higher than when landing the race 12 months ago.

You don’t have to look back too far into the history books to find the last back-to-back winner of the race as Motakhayyel completed the feat in consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

Bless Him is drawn in 17 and right next door in 16 is Awaal, who was second in the Lincoln and third in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot last time. It’s not hard to argue he deserves one.

He races off the same mark but the big question surrounds the drop in trip. All his best form, including both wins, has come over a mile and he was tried over a mile and a furlong at Longchamp in April. This distance will be his minimum, but rain has helped his chances.

Streets Of Gold wins races. The Havana Gold colt has the best strike-rate in the field with five victories from eight runs, and brings Group-race form to the table in this handicap. He finished third in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and that gives him every chance.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

'He's officially 4lb well in'

Eve Johnson Houghton is optimistic Streets Of Gold can buck a 25-year trend and become the first three-year-old to win the Bunbury Cup since Ho Leng in 1998.

Streets Of Gold (left): attempts to become a rare three-year-old Bunbury Cup winner

Last year Samburu was 4-1 joint-favourite to achieve the feat but could finish only 13th to the eight-year-old Bless Him, and Streets Of Gold will be the only one to represent the Classic generation this year.

"Not many three-year-olds have won the race but how many have tried?" said Johnson Houghton. "You can't run many because of the weight-for-age allowance, so you have to be rated pretty high to get in.

"He's officially 4lb well in and he's been running really well this season, so we thought we'd give it a go. He's very straightforward with regards ground, so he won't mind how much rain falls, big fields don't bother him and he's already won on the July course."

Her other runner Accidental Agent is performing below his peak but is 14lb lower than when seventh last year, and he had excuses for his latest below-par effort in the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

She said: "The silly old fool boiled over at Ascot. He's used to running in the first race and I think he'd already run his race before the start. Hopefully, being a bit further away at Newmarket, he'll be fine.

"He ran really well in the race last year. He's probably over his best because he's nine now, but our 7lb claimer Mia Nicholls is riding really well at the moment and she'll enjoy riding him."

What they say

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Shining Blue

Shining Blue is a tough horse, who always gives his all in his races. He has been working well and looks to be in excellent condition. I'm hoping for another good run.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Awaal

He's a very solid, consistent horse. He showed enough speed for this drop back to seven furlongs last time. He's running off the same mark he ran off at Ascot when he was third in the Hunt Cup and I think he’ll be very competitive, especially with the rain. If he goes well, you could see him in stakes company down the line.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Gorak

He ran a huge race at Ascot. He was drawn on the wrong side, but won his group, albeit miles behind the other one. I think he's still competitive off his mark despite going up so much for his run in the John of Gaunt Stakes. Newmarket will suit him better than Ascot and he should run a nice race.

David Simcock, trainer of Bless Him

He's a model of consistency and he'll run his race. There will always be something potentially better handicapped than him, but he's in great order and he's come out of Ascot well. A little bit of rain is okay but we wouldn't want too much. He was in the right place last year but I'd say he's equally as good and equally as well this time.

William Haggas, trainer of Montassib

He's got a chance. He's at his highest in the weights, but is very well and this is his scene. He's absolutely promised to win one of these, but hasn't yet. That said, he might one day.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Cruyff Turn

He always turns up in those big races and runs well. He likes good ground and he's in good order; it's just an open race. We got some prize-money to pay the entry fees when he won the £8,000 at Redcar last time and that was better than costing us £2,000 to run at Ascot.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

