'We've had it planned for a while' - who has been targeted at Perth's Highland National?

A bumper initial entry for the Highland National has shrunk to a below-average field of nine, and if the ground continues to dry out, a few connections of those not declared may be slightly rueful.

Perth is not a track for mudlarks, even though it produces soft ground more than a summer track has any right to do. Considering the trainer comments, you would worry about the way the weather is going for Prince Des Fichaux and Breeze Of Wind.

On the evidence we have, Breeze Of Wind does thrive on deep going but there is more room for doubt with Prince Des Fichaux . It was not quite as testing as the official description suggested when he was second in the Eider. His run since at Kelso was over a trip on the sharp side but should tee him up for this valuable prize.



The going could also be a concern for Conkwell Legend . His jumping is just as much of a hazard. While Perth is not the stiffest jumping test in the country, plenty do get caught out and he has a greater than average chance of being one of them.

Duke Of Deception is a reasonable favourite, as he is progressive and finds all conditions coming alike. Recent improvement has been on softer ground, but he has won on good and his dam was best on better ground. Where there is room for doubt, it is in his stamina. He travelled better than he delivered over this sort of trip at Bangor in February.

Stamina is also the watchword with Houston Texas . He thrives given a test around three miles. The expectation would be for him to love a marathon, but his only attempt before now proved inconclusive. He was still pitching in Kitty's Light's Eider when late mistakes did for his chance. This is a lesser test, in stamina and ability terms. He and Prince Des Fichaux are the two that make appeal at overnight prices.

He's not done much wrong and he's run good races the last twice. He's got a lot of weight but we're claiming a valuable 7lb off him.

He seems still to be thriving and trip and track should suit. He did it well at Haydock and when he tried this sort of trip at Bangor he just bumped into one. The only problem is he's another 8lb higher but he seems to be improving.

We've had this race planned for a while and he's in good form after his run at Kelso, where the trip was on the sharp side. We've swapped blinkers for a visor, so he can see other horses coming, and I hope the ground doesn't dry out.

Haute Estime had a bad fall at Perth at the start of the season but she's been building her confidence back up. She ran a good race at Bangor and the step up in trip will suit. Return Fire doesn't want the ground too soft as he struggles to jump out of it but he'll stay the trip if the ground is good.

He's had a really good season and still seems in good form, he's thriving on his racing. We're hoping the ground doesn't dry out too much, he prefers it soft or heavy.

