'We'll be a lot wiser as to whether he’s a Derby horse' - Arabian Crown out to prove he's Epsom material in Sandown's Classic Trial

The Classic Trial is having a bit of a moment. The plainest measure of success, how often winners go on to win the Derby, remains on a dry run that goes back to Shahrastani in 1986.

But widen your viewpoint and you would see more. The 2021 race contained a future Group 1 winner (Alenquer), the Derby hero (Adayar), and Irish Derby second (Lone Eagle). A year later the Classic Trial was won by Westover, who became one of Europe's top middle-distance horses.

Adayar and Westover came into the Classic Trial as maiden winners. Alenquer had been second in a Listed race on his second and final start at two. Zetland Stakes winner Lone Eagle was the only one who came into the race with Group form. That gently suggests looking beyond those with fancy form in the book if you are out to uncover a star in the field.

Arabian Crown follows the Lone Eagle path. He won the Zetland Stakes and, like Lone Eagle, is set to be sent off favourite. The market is agreeing more with Racing Post Ratings than official ratings in making him so short. RPRs have him 5lb clear of his nearest rival, although Portland and Macduff are right up there on official figures. The latter, a son of Sea The Stars who was fourth in the Royal Lodge, has the clearest potential for this step up in trip.

War Rooms has Pattern form as well, earning black type when third in the Listed Flying Scotsman at Doncaster in September. That was only his second run, and he was sent off favourite after an impressive winning debut.

War Rooms plainly was not ready for the step up in grade. He looked all at sea in the early stages before keeping on well to take third. He is stoutly bred, from a Juddmonte middle-distance family, and is bound to improve this year. On the shape of recent Classic Trials, he is the sort to keep a close eye on.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Arabian Crown

He has track experience at Sandown, which is always handy, and we were pleased with his recent racecourse gallop at Newmarket. It’s the same situation with a lot of early three-year-olds as we're trying to find out where the rest of the season lies. We'll hopefully be a lot wiser afterwards as to whether he’s a Derby horse or not.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owner of Macduff

He had three good runs last year despite being weak and immature but he's done very well physically over the winter and this looks like a nice starting point. It's been the plan for most of the winter and he's getting into good shape. He should improve for the run and we're looking forward to seeing where we lie with him.

William Haggas, trainer of Remaadd

I don't know where we are with him staying wise but I think he's going to be very good at a mile and a quarter. He's got a bit of speed and I hope he'll stay well. He's in good shape and loves a bit of cut in the ground.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Under The Sun

We're very happy with him. Everything that could have gone wrong at Chelmsford [last time out] went wrong, but he ran very well there despite that. The feeling is he should be improving for this step up in trip. His form ties in tightly with Chelmsford and the horse who beat him at Ascot [Al Musmak], which puts him in the mix with everyone in the race bar the favourite. We'll know more about where we are with him after the race.

Owen Burrows, trainer of War Rooms

We've been pleased with him this spring, his work has been good but it's a tough race. He has some nice entries so we felt we needed to see where we are with him. The ground will be nice and this has been the plan for a while now. He's had a good prep and we're looking forward to it.

