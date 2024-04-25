Can bona fide Group 1 performer Lord North hold off younger challengers in a vintage bet365 Mile?

What a race! This might be a Group 2 in name, but it features a four-time Group 1 winner in the shape of Lord North, and two four-year-olds who have the potential to go right to the top.

Nostrum and Charyn have 4lb and 5lb respectively to find with John and Thady Gosden's bona fide Group 1 contender on Racing Post Ratings and compete here off level weights, but Lord North is no good thing.

He is now an eight-year-old and has run way below form on his last two starts at Southwell and Meydan. He was unbeaten at Meydan before his disappointing eighth there last month and comes with questions to answer over whether he retains his ability as the years advance.

Nostrum is half his age and has different questions to answer. He looked a Group 1 winner in waiting at two but came up short in the Dewhurst, and again took backward steps last year after shaping like a world-beater on his seasonal return at Newmarket. So is he progressing?

Odds-on defeats in Group 3 company at Goodwood and York in August suggest maybe not, but it’s possible he is best fresh, so this might be the acid test after 244 days off.

We know Charyn is going forward. He comes here after recording his highest RPR when winning the Doncaster Mile on his seasonal reappearance last month, and the figure of 117 he achieved that day is a long way in advance of the average rating given for a Listed race.

Charyn regularly came up short in Group 1 company last season, including when behind Paddington on three occasions, but this is more his level.

The same is true for Poker Face, Flight Plan and Witch Hunter, who won Group 2s last year, but Poker Face and Flight Plan are penalised and Witch Hunter has to prove he stays a mile.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Flight Plan

He's been going well, but will improve for the run. I wouldn't want any more rain, but he's ready for it and hopefully it'll be on to the Lockinge next.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Poker Face

We think he's going to improve as the season goes along. He improved throughout last year, so I think it'll be more of the same.

Roger Varian, trainer of Charyn

He's in good form and looks very well. He's been training nicely and this looks an obvious race following his win at Doncaster. Hopefully he can run well before we consider a go at the Lockinge Stakes next.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Lord North

He travelled well into what was a strong renewal of the Dubai Turf last time so we're hopeful he'll have the speed to be effective on this drop back to a mile. It looks a warm race but he'll give his usual good account.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners of Nostrum

He's in good shape. He won at the course as a maiden and is a talented colt. He's won first time up for the last two seasons, so we know being fresh is not a hindrance to him.

Reporting by Liam Headd

