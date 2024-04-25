Racing Post logo
Three things to note: Chris Cook with some standouts from today's televised Sandown card and Market Rasen

Dark horse

We don't get many three-year-olds in Britain who spent their juvenile seasons in the US, so Dark Vintage is of interest in the sprint handicap (1.15) that opens Sandown's card. The roan won for Wesley Ward in August before fetching $150,000 at auction. He was then second twice for his new owner before the decision was made to send him to Britain. When last seen, he saw his race out strongly to be beaten a neck by Godolphin's Hedwig at Del Mar in November. In the US, he wasn't the fastest breaker from the stalls but I have a feeling he'll be quick enough to at least match strides in this company. He's a Dark Angel half-brother to last year's Beverley Bullet winner, Kerdos. Richard Fahey's team has a modest strike-rate so far this year but the trainer won the Nell Gwyn with an 18-1 shot and it may also be dangerous to underestimate Dark Vintage.

Dark Vintage13:15 Sandown
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Fickle favourite

There are a range of things that can go wrong with any favourite but, if you fancy Beeley for the fillies' novice race (4.10) at Sandown, it might be best to make sure she's arrived safely and quietly down at the start before getting involved. The Gosden-trained filly has managed to get withdrawn twice by ditching her jockey en route to the start and then running loose, at Nottingham in October (when she was 6-4f) and at Newbury a week ago (11-4f). Kieran Shoemark will try to make sure she doesn't get the hat-trick up. Her October debut was encouraging and there seems to be a good word out for her but the daughter of Camelot hasn't been the most trustworthy so far.  

Beeley16:10 Sandown
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

More Humphrey glory?

Race-fitness, or lack thereof, may have been the main issue when Gloire D'Athon checked out pretty quickly at Market Rasen 16 days ago, his first start since late November. He should be happier on a drier surface in the 2m3½f handicap chase (6.10) at Chepstow today and represents the Sarah Humphrey yard that has had handicap winners at 8-1 and 11-1 from its last seven runners. Gloire D'Athon peaked at this time last year, scoring at Sandown's finale meeting and again at Uttoxeter in May.

Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

Published on 25 April 2024inPreviews

Last updated 19:10, 25 April 2024

