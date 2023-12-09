'There's no point in shying away from one horse' - is there any stopping El Fabiolo on his return in the Hilly Way Chase?

Energumene's journey to Champion Chase glory began here for the last two years but injury has put paid to his hat-trick attempt, so the baton has passed to stablemate El Fabiolo . If truth be told, you could not find any safer hands.

Last year's Arkle winner is unbeaten over fences and the sole defeat he has suffered since joining Willie Mullins was by a neck by Jonbon in the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in April last year. Otherwise, there is not a single blot on his copybook.

We are more than 13 weeks away from the Champion Chase, yet El Fabiolo is already the second shortest-priced favourite at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival with only Constitution Hill a skinnier price.

His flawless novice chasing campaign saw him win all four outings, three of them in Grade 1s, by a combined distance of more than 45 lengths, and his lofty rating of 172 makes him the one to beat in the 2m chasing division.

El Fabiolo has to give weight away to all of his rivals here, given his Grade 1 penalties, but he is 21lb clear of Maskada on the figures and a clear round ought to be the only thing required.

Willie Mullins has won the Hilly Way 14 times in the last 16 years and the only time he hasn't been successful in the last decade was in 2018 when 4-7 Great Field fell at the second, leaving the way clear for Castlegrace Paddy to score.

Given Jungle Boogie has been off for 708 days and surely needs further, as does Grand National runner-up Vanillier, who begins his path back to Aintree, and Rebel Gold is rated only 145, the race for second looks between Grand Annual winner Maskada and Fil Dor .

There is no denying Maskada's comeback at Clonmel lacked any sort of zip, but this trip and this track might be more to her liking and she gets the vote to get closest to El Fabiolo. That is likely to be double digits, though.

Townend: 'We would be very disappointed with anything bar a win'

Paul Townend has admitted he will be disappointed with anything other than victory for El Fabiolo as the red-hot favourite for the 2024 Champion Chase returns to action.

It will be El Fabiolo's first step outside novice company, but that challenge is one the six-time champion expects him to pass with flying colours on the way to bigger and better things.

Paul Townend: "We would be very disappointed with anything bar a win" Credit: Patrick McCann

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "I can’t wait to get back on El Fabiolo. He had a perfect season last year in novice company over fences and this is his first step outside of novice company. This is a path well worn by some big names and hopefully El Fabiolo can add his name to that list. I couldn’t be happier with him.

"We are giving weight to everything, which isn’t ideal on our seasonal debut, but on what he did last year, he should be able to overcome all of that. I just hope he can make the transition into open company as seamless as possible. We would be very disappointed with anything bar a win."

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of El Fabiolo

We’re looking forward to seeing him have his first run in open company. He does have his penalties for winning Grade 1s, but I think he’ll like the track and handle the ground. It’s great to get him started for the season here.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fil Dor

We were delighted with him at Naas and he’s been in good form since. Naas was his first run of the season and his first run back over fences, so there were a lot of positives to take out of it, but obviously we are taking on a very good horse in El Fabiolo. Our lad is in good form, has a run under his belt, and there is no point in shying away from one horse.

Fil Dor: "There is no point in shying away from one horse," says Gordon Elliott Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Vanillier

It's obviously over a trip too short, but we were very limited with our options as to where to start him off. The Grand National is his main aim again and there is a conditions hurdle at Punchestown on New Year's Eve that we might run him in after this. The Bobbyjo at Fairyhouse would be an option after that.

Pat Foley, trainer of Rebel Gold

He's had a prep run over hurdles at Naas and this was always going to be his first start over fences this season. We're under no illusions about the size of the task facing us against the likes of El Fabiolo, but it's just over a month to the Dan Moore at Fairyhouse, so the timing is perfect. The plan is to go back there and try to repeat his win in the race last year. It would be great if he could nick a place here.

