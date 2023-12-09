'She's a smashing mare and loves Cork' - Skinnider bids to overcome seven-month absence in competitive handicap

The 2m1f handicap hurdle at Cork is a competitive heat, with plenty boasting solid handicap form, while there are some potential improvers lurking with the Martin Hassett-trained Skinnider particularly interesting.

She confirmed herself a nice prospect when finishing runner-up to Battling Bessie on her racecourse debut at this track in May 2021 and while she might not have progressed as connections would have hoped since, she did begin to fulfil some of that early promise when taking advantage of a mark of 92 in April and put in another encouraging effort over 2m4f on her next start when finishing third despite being held up off a sedate pace.

The six-year-old clearly goes well at the track given she hasn't been out of the places in three attempts and appeals as the type to be better than her mark, although the seven-month absence does temper enthusiasm slightly.

Tim Doyle's horses have been running out of their skin this year and Ricky Bobby seems to have strong claims based on his runner-up effort at Thurles last month. He travelled like a well-handicapped horse that day, just failing to fend off Herculaneum, who is in a rich vein of form at the moment.

Cork-based trainer Robert Tyner saddles McGrath From Clune , who reverts to hurdles after running out a cosy winner of a handicap chase last month off a 4lb lower mark. The seven-year-old finished second to Skinnider at this venue in April but is 5lb better off now.

The Banger Doyle is an intriguing contender for John Queally. He is rated 24lb higher over fences and was not beaten too far by Hercule Du Seuil in a Grade 3 at Roscommon in September in that sphere, while he also showed up well on the Flat, finishing fourth to Immelmann on his last effort on the level.

The seven-year-old returned to hurdles last month over 2m5f at Thurles but he set a strong pace from the outset and his jumping let him down at crucial times.

Bestaline , Pride Of Place and Secret Rock all have unexposed profiles and could prove better than their mark.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Bestaline

She ran in a hot enough handicap at Down Royal last time. She was a bit disappointing there, but hopefully she'll have learned from the experience and do a bit better.

Martin Hassett, trainer of Skinnider

She's in great nick and we'd be hopeful of a big run out of her but she's been off a while so she might need the run. She's a smashing mare and loves Cork but I think she'll improve from whatever she does today given she's been off for seven months.

John Queally, trainer of The Banger Doyle

He's in good form and we were happy with him at Thurles. He's consistent without winning. He's coming back in trip now over hurdles and had been knocking on the door on the Flat and over fences before his Thurles run. Hopefully he can be in the mix.

Tim Doyle, trainer of Ricky Bobby

He ran very well at Thurles and we're hoping he can build on that. We were happy with his couple of efforts on the Flat prior to that and he seems to be coming on the whole time. He needs to settle and jump a bit better and if he does, he would have a chance. Hopefully he can relax in the early stages and come home strong.

