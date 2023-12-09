'I'm sure my horse will turn up' - Paul Townend confident 4lb turnaround will swing Grade 3 his way

Henry de Bromhead saddled Hiddenvalley Lake to land the Grade 3 Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle (1.15 ) last season and sends out the Cheveley Park-owned Mahon's Way this time.

He cost £360,000 after landing a point at Lisronagh in November 2022 and got his career off to a promising start when third in a Naas bumper behind Mirazur West. He reappeared last month for his hurdles debut at Naas over 2m3f and got off the mark in dominant fashion.

That race didn't have much depth given the odds-on favourite ran well below par, while the runner-up was a 250-1 shot who was well held at Clonmel on his next start, but Mahon's Way seems to have a touch of class and should be able to cope with this step up in grade.

Enda Bolger relies on Solitary Man , who put on a jumping exhibition when winning in Listed company at Cork last time, beating the reopposing What Path by two and a half lengths.

Speaking in his Ladbrokes blog, jockey Paul Townend said he was hopeful a swing in the weights could allow his mount to get closer. "He was runner-up to Solitary Man over three miles at Cork last time but Solitary Man is an improving horse as well," he said. "There are only five runners but it’s very competitive.

"I'm sure my horse will turn up and give a good account of himself and the 4lb swing with Solitary Man should make us competitive again."

Gordon Elliott is yet to land this event but Search For Glory should enjoy stepping back up in distance after finishing third to stablemate Croke Park in the Grade 3 Monksfield at Navan last time.

The trainer said: "He's a strong stayer and will appreciate this trip as it was probably sharp enough for him at Navan. He has a bit of experience on his side and should give a good account of himself."

The 2m½f Grade 2 O'Flynn Group Mares Novice Chase (1.45 ) has been won by some exceptional horses, none more so than last season's winner Impervious, who went on to become a Cheltenham Festival winner for Colm Murphy.

The likes of Concertista, Mount Ida, Elimay, Shattered Love are more festival winners who took this race and this season's running sees the Willie Mullins-trained Zenta thrown into the deep end on chase debut.

Zenta: last seen winning the 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree

The four-year-old landed a Grade 3 on her first start for the champion trainer last season before an excellent third behind Lossiemouth in the Triumph Hurdle. She confirmed the promise of that run when edging out Bo Zenith to win the Grade 1 juvenile hurdle at Aintree.

Mullins said: "Zenta makes her chasing debut. It’s going to be very tough as Harmonya Maker won well at Gowran the last day and has that experience. On hurdles ratings, Zenta would have a good chance and she has a four-year-old allowance, which is 6lb. She jumps well at home but inexperience could be the problem."

Starting life over fences in Grade 2 company will not be easy and she has to contend with Harmonya Maker for Gordon Elliott. She made light work of a useful opponent in Brandy Love on her chase debut at Gowran Park last month.

The six-year-old really attacked her fences on debut and looks sure to be a better chaser than a hurdler, although she will relish the testing ground on offer here. Giving 6lb to Zenta will not be easy but she has a crucial experience edge.

Elliott said: "She was brilliant at Gowran and barely put a foot wrong. We were hoping she might do something like that and it was great to see her go out and do her thing. She's a smart mare and, while giving weight to Zenta won't be easy, she should go close."

