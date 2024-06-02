'Any rain that falls would help' - place in Irish Derby on offer in inaugural running of €200,000 Gowran Classic

The inaugural running of the 1m1½f Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic for three-year-olds boasts a prize fund of €200,000 and a place in the Irish Derby for the winner, so naturally has attracted a stellar line-up.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Mataariki is a good starting point given she recorded an impressive triumph in a mile maiden at this track in April. The Cracksman filly looked well above average on that occasion, thundering three and three-quarter lengths clear of Quatrain under hands and heels, although the form isn't easy to assess as the runner-up hasn't run since.

The step up in trip should not be an issue as her half-sister Madigan won over 1m1f in France, while she is fitted with a first-time tongue-strap.

O'Brien also saddles Galileo Dame , who was very impressive when defeating Rubies Are Red at Leopardstown before being beaten two and a half lengths into fourth by Forest Fairy in the Cheshire Oaks.

The track and slow early gallop didn't play to Galileo Dame's strengths that day and she's capable of better. She looks the one they all have to beat, although the drop in distance is not ideal.

Mataariki scores on her debut at Gowran in April Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Soldier's Empire should be competitive and has some nice form to his name, including when fifth in the Goffs Million last season, while Vestigia holds claims provided he runs up to his rating of 97. He was an impressive winner of his maiden at this track in May and didn't shape badly when beaten six and three-quarter lengths into fifth in the Gallinule, especially considering he was held up in a race controlled by a steady pace courtesy of winner Chief Little Rock.

Jessica Harrington saddles two. Fleur De Chine got off the mark when running away with a Limerick maiden last month, but the trip is the question mark, while Kinesiology is a definite player having shown an excellent attitude to defeat Psalm at Cork. He was a narrow runner-up to Chief Little Rock at Leopardstown on his penultimate start when he had Soldier's Empire three and a quarter lengths behind.

Harbour Gem is an intriguing each-way player having got up late to score at Cork. She did well to win on that occasion given the pace wasn't overly strong and she was the only contender to emerge from the rear. Better ground seems essential to her claims and she should run a big race if granted her ideal conditions.

What they say

Sheila Lavery, trainer of Vestigia

It was a big jump from a maiden to the Gallinule the last day and it all happened a bit fast for him, but he finished off well. He was good at the track here in his maiden on much slower ground and is in a real good place now. It's a great race and a brilliant initiative.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Mataariki and Galileo Dame

Mataariki won well over course and distance on her debut, but this is a big step up in class. Galileo Dame ran very well at Chester and any rain would help her.

Chris Hayes, rider of Harbour Gem

She did well to win at Cork and the ground was probably the key to her. We were disappointed to finish second to Wendla at Naas, but that form obviously worked out. If the ground is good she has a chance.

