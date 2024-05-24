The Irish 2,000 Guineas promises a fascinating tactical duel and Jamie Spencer's mount could be the one to side with

Two of the last ten winners of the Irish 2,000 Guineas have won the race on their seasonal reappearance but, perhaps key in the context of this year's contest, they were not trained by Aidan O'Brien. None of O'Brien's 12 winners of this Irish Classic was having its first start of the campaign.

It's a peculiar change of tack that all three of the stable's runners are being seen for the first time this season. Perhaps it's just a by-product of the running plans for Newmarket given O'Brien always said City Of Troy would be Ballydoyle's sole representative there.

O'Brien's runners, particularly his three-year-olds, have been coming forward plenty for their first outing so there is an element of caution surrounding his team, especially given Royal Ascot is around the corner and they are set for long seasons ahead.