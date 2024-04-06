Strong support for stable debutant to provide Jonjo O'Neill with his first Flat winner for four years

In the absence of Kelso's Premier fixture and with the Curragh's Group 3 card failing to survive a raceday inspection on Saturday morning, attention switches to the all-weather action at Kempton and Chelmsford.

It has been 1,358 days since Jonjo O'Neill saddled a Flat winner but the jumps trainer's Circuit Breaker is strong in the market ahead of his stable debut in the Virgin Bet Queen's Prize Handicap (3.15 ) at Kempton.

Circuit Breaker is rated 6lb higher than when winning a course-and-distance handicap for Ralph Beckett in September. That was his sole previous all-weather start and, after finishing second in a 1m6f Haydock handicap on his final start for Beckett, the four-year-old should be suited by the return to 2m on a synthetic surface.

Circuit Breaker was bought for 260,000gns in October by O'Neill and will run in the colours of Tanzanite, whose blue and gold silks have already been in the winner's enclosure a couple of times this season with Mt Fugi Park .

O'Neill has applied a first-time tongue-tie to the son of Nathaniel, who is the clear 3-1 favourite for the £45,000 event having been as big as 10-1 with several bookmakers on Friday night. On the chances of Circuit Breaker providing him with his first Flat winner since Imperial Command's success at Haydock in July 2020, O'Neill said: "He was bought to go jumping in the long term but we’ll keep him to the Flat for now.

"He’s ready to roll and has winning form at the track, but it looks a hot race."

Circuit Breaker's opposition was reduced to 12 after the Olly Murphy-trained Fleurman was declared a non-runner due to a poor scope. Fleurman's stablemates For Pleasure and Gardener were also taken out of their intended races at Chelmsford and Uttoxeter by Murphy for the same reason.

Sweet Fantasy , who had been vying for favouritism with Circuit Breaker on Saturday night, has drifted out to 7-1 (from 4).

Market movers

Kempton

1.30 Kodi Lion 11-4 (from 11-2)

2.05 Choisya 5-2 (from 11-4)

2.40 Intinso 11-4 (from 100-30)

3.15 Circuit Breaker 7-2 (from 10), Duty Of Care 6 (from 7)

3.45 Ahlain 11-2 (from 6)

Chelmsford

2.50 Mcted 11-4 (from 4)

4.40 Johnny Johnson 5-1 (from 8)

5.15 Greek Giant 4-1 (from 10)

5.45 Harry The Haggler 11-2 (from 15-2)

Il Est Francais' main rival out of Auteuil race

Il Est Francais was already long odds-on to pass his final assignment before next month's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris in Saturday's Prix Murat (1.15 ) and his task has been made more straightforward by the withdrawal of main market rival Jazz Manouche .

Il Est Francais: takes on only four rivals at Auteuil Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jazz Manouche had won Grade 3 contests at the same track and trip as the Prix Murat on his last two starts.

As a result, the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase winner is now no bigger than 2-11, having been 1-4 before the revised market, with bookmakers rating his Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm-trained stablemate Gallipoli the biggest danger of his four remaining rivals at 15-2. Gallipoli was last seen finishing second to Jazz Manouche in the Prix Robert de Clermont-Tonnerre.

Non-runners

Chelmsford

2.50 11 Laurentia

4.05 1 Dayzee

5.15 5 For Pleasure

Kempton

1:30 10 Northerner

3.15 8 Fleurman

