Alan King hoping 'handily treated' Tritonic can strike in Queen's Prize after wasted trip to Scotland

Alan King won this race in 2015 with Ridgeway Storm and the Barbury Castle trainer returns this time with Tritonic , who is one of three jumpers in the line-up and is taking up this option after a wasted trek to Scotland last weekend.

King said of that episode: “I'm a Scotsman and I don't remember Musselburgh ever being waterlogged before, certainly not the Flat track.

"Tritonic went up with the horses running on the all-weather finals card, staying overnight at Sedgefield on Thursday. They left Newcastle in mid-afternoon and got to Musselburgh on Friday night. But when I spoke to my travelling head lad at 6.45am on Saturday he said it wasn't going to be on, it had rained heavily most of the night. It was frustrating, but you can't be angry about it, it was nobody's fault. I feel very sorry for the team – it was a huge day for Musselburgh.”

After his three-day foray, Tritonic is guaranteed a run this time around, and King said: “He got back here at 6pm on Saturday and seems okay, and is in good form after his winter break. He ran well enough in his only previous race on the all-weather and is handily treated on his switch back from chasing.”

Owen Sweet on his chances

Further jumping interest is provided by trainer James Owen, who returns Sweet Fantasy to the Flat after two wins from two starts over hurdles this winter, most recently a 17-length romp at Catterick.

Before switching codes, the mare was a three-time winner on the Flat for Ralph Beckett, including once on the all-weather, before being picked up by the Gredleys for just 30,000gns at Tattersalls December Sales last year.

James Owen: trains Sweet Fantasy

Owen said: “She was supposed to run at Musselburgh last week but it was off. We feel this will suit, although the step up in trip on the Flat is a bit of an unknown. The way she goes over hurdles it may help here and we're looking forward to running her for the first time on the Flat for us.”

He added: “Sweet Fantasy was bought by the Gredleys at the December sales where she was sold as a filly out of training. Luckily they got her for only 30,000gns and now she’s competing for £45,000.“

What they say

Mark McStay, racing manager to Bon Ho, owner of Novel Legend

I’ve seen him do a couple of bits of work around Waterhall and he’s ready to start his season off. He has a lot of weight, but he’s won over course and distance before so hopefully he can give a good account.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Spirit Mixer

I’ve not ridden him in a long time, but he has some high-class form to his name in the past, including when second in the Northumberland Plate. He had a run back at Lingfield the other day and could be a player.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Solent Gateway

He was very disappointing on his seasonal return at Lingfield, but I'm not sure he handled the track. He's run well at Kempton before, despite not winning there, and I hope he's come forward from Lingfield and can run a much better race.

Ian Williams, trainer of Aqwaam

He’s running again only eight days after winning at Lingfield on Good Friday, but he seems to have come out of that in good shape. He’s due to go up 4lb, but it’s a big ask.

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Duty Of Care

He’s been unlucky with draws this year and it looks so again as he’s in 14 of 14. He was drawn wide at Newcastle last time so we elected to drop in and they went no pace so he could never get involved. He’ll pop up in one of these one day, but whether this is the day we’ll have to see.

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Circuit Breaker

He was bought to go jumping in the long term but we’ll keep him to the Flat for now. He’s ready to roll and has winning form at the track, but it looks a hot race.

