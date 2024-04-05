'This has been the plan' - quotes and analysis for a competitive running of the Rosebery Handicap

As all-weather handicaps go, this has the potential to be a well above-average one. Seven of the 14 runners recorded a Racing Post Rating in the 100s on at least one of their past two starts and only two of those arrive with a three-figure BHA rating leaving room for improvers to emerge.

That group of seven does not even account for lower-rated handicap debutants Captain Wierzba and Cannon Rock . Captain Wierzba ran in the Futurity Trophy only three starts back, while Cannon Rock became yet another winning stable debutant for James Owen last month and is open to significant improvement on just his fourth run.

In terms of the most reliable recent formline, that distinction probably goes to Intinso ’s Wolverhampton victory three weeks ago. This lightly raced half-brother to John and Thady Gosden’s Royal Ascot winner Amtiyaz scored eased down and is entitled to step forward for that return. Even third Dream Harder , more exposed than most in this field, shaped okay from off the speed on his comeback.

Chillingham ’s connections might still harbour ambitions for better races than this. The form of his half-length second to Prydwen at Wolverhampton reads well with the winner rated 11lb higher now, and he notched a comfortable success first time out in 2023. How well he settles will be the key to his chance.

That comment also applies to fellow free-goer Old Harrovian , who arrives with the most intriguing profile of all. A wide-margin winner on both all-weather outings, Old Harrovian was eyecatchingly strong in the betting relative to his BHA mark when thrown into the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes on his final start at four.

Old Harrovian was last off the bridle that day after doing too much too soon before fading into sixth, and the handicapper’s decision to drop him 1lb is potentially a generous one. If consenting to race more professionally in his first-time tongue-tie, Old Harrovian can capitalise on a mark of 93 from a decent berth in stall five.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Intinso

He’s suited by the all-weather as he’s such a good mover and won well on his comeback at Wolverhampton. This has been the plan since and he goes there with a good chance.

William Haggas, trainer of Laafi

He’s high enough in the weights and an outside draw would appear to further compromise his chances.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Chillingham

We'd planned to run him at Musselburgh last week but that was off so this is plan B. He acts well on the all-weather and has a good draw in stall eight.

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Valsad

Fair play to Kempton as the prize-money is only £10,000 off what you would be running for at Royal Ascot and this'll take a lot less winning than one of those. He's going the right way and has a shout in a very open race.

Alex Elliott, adviser to Valmont, owners of Captain Wierzba

His handicap mark was blown last year after his run in the Futurity Trophy the previous season. It’s going the right way now but this'll tell us where we are as the gallops have been so wet at Ralph Beckett’s.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Old Harrovian

He’s still lightly raced and he’s a horse we like but he’s not run for a long time.

Ian Williams, trainer of Duc De Kent and Dream Harder

Duc De Kent has a 12lb pull with Intinso after his fifth at Wolverhampton last time and is not a forlorn outsider. Dream Harder was third in the same race and is 8lb better off so has a fair shout also.

Luke Dace, trainer of Youthful King

We're turning him out only eight days after running at Lingfield as he was drawn so wide that day, he didn't have a hard race. He’s been bucking and kicking since so we’re rolling the dice again.

James Owen, trainer of Cannon Rock

He was bought to go hurdling and become a dual-purpose performer but, as the ground was so testing over jumps, we started him back on the Flat and he won which teed him up for this. Whether this is too stiff a test we’ll see, but he’s well drawn in stall two.

Reporting by David Milnes

