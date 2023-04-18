Smart Charlie Appleby duo clash with Derby hopeful Intinso - but could there be a surprise party-crasher?

The John and Thady Gosden-trained and Godolphin pair Bold Act and Regal Honour are leading contenders for the Listed Feilden Stakes, but Charlie Johnston believes outsider can outrun his odds and deliver a strong performance.

Although the three-year-old sits towards the bottom of the market at odds of 22-1 with most firms, Johnston has been impressed with how he has progressed.

He said: “He ran really well at Chelmsford because he had a tough draw in stall 11. It was a wide trip and it got pretty tough when turning into the straight but he was only beaten a length.”

The Charlie Appleby-trained beat Killybegs Warrior that day but Johnston remains positive about his runner.

He said: “He certainly deserves his place in the race. It was a good run [at Chelmsford] in the circumstances and an extra furlong should be no issue. He only has a length to find with Bold Act, who I assume is going to be towards the head of the market.”

With the Flat season starting to pick up pace, the yard has been in solid form and Johnston is hoping to continue the winning momentum.

He added: “Easter weekend seems to be when we tend to kick into gear and we’ve had 12 winners since then. Everything is starting to take shape and the quantity of racing will ramp up over the next few weeks. Hopefully we can go through the gears as it does so.”

is the early favourite following his impressive debut victory on the all-weather at Newcastle in October.

What they say

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of

I'm very pleased with how he’s done in early spring and I’m expecting a bold show. He was an excellent second in the Zetland and we feel we have a nice horse in the making.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Bold Act and

Bold Act has won his last four starts and progressed into the type who deserves to be pitched in at this level. Regal Honour has course experience, having been placed and won on the Rowley Mile. On pedigree, stepping up in trip should suit him.

James Ferguson, trainer of

He's in great form and did nothing wrong in his first start at Newcastle. He will have learned plenty and I’m not bothered that it’s his first run on turf because he’s worked plenty on it. He’s got a very similar profile as the favourite [Intinso] as they’re both 1-1 at Newcastle. He’s a nice type and fingers crossed he can put his best foot forward and run a big race. The horses are running really well and we’re on a 25 per cent strike-rate, so as long as we can keep that going we’ll be in good nick.

Hollie Doyle, rider of Intinso

I didn't ride him on his debut but I've sat on him at home and he's a big horse with plenty of scope. We're hoping for a good run because he did everything the right way at Newcastle and showed lots of potential.

