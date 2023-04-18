Can Coppice stamp her ticket for the 1,000 Guineas and give Frankie Dettori another farewell Classic hope?

When Helleborine appears in a Juddmonte pedigree you know you are looking at one of the best bloodlines as the 2010 Prix Marcel Boussac second is the dam of Coventry winner Calyx and from the family of top-class Group 1 horses African Rose and Native Trail.

Coppice is the latest of Helleborine’s progeny to announce herself as a top-class prospect and she did that in just one run, when easily landing a 7f novice at Kempton in October. She went off a red-hot 10-11 favourite that day and showed a professional attitude to win going away.

Her brother Calyx had more speed than stamina and it remains to be seen whether Coppice will stay a mile in the 1,000 Guineas next month, but she can book her ticket for the big one by winning here and it’s possible she could be the biggest danger to Classic hotpot Tahiyra.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick were totally dominant on the Rowley Mile last season, when 25 of their 44 runners at the track were successful for a £1 level-stake profit of £37.23.

They team up with Fairy Cross, who won the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last season, but was no match for Mawj when the pair met in the Jumeirah Fillies Guineas at Meydan in February.

Fairy Cross lacks the potential star quality that Coppice brings to the race, but she sets a good standard on her Goodwood victory and it will take a smart performance to lower her colours.

Girl Racer brings an interesting pedigree to the party. She is by No Nay Never out of the South African Grade 1 winner In The Fast Lane and showed ability of her own on her debut at Wolverhampton. She ran green but was still able to brush aside hot favourite Smoky Mountain by three and three-quarter lengths and there should be more to come provided she handles the open spaces of the Rowley Mile, which is a far cry from Dunstall Park.

Jessica Harrington sends Small Oasis across the Irish Sea and Oisin Murphy has just his second ride for the stable in Britain aboard the daughter of Sioux Nation, who was formerly trained by Michael Grassick and will be having her third successive outing away from home.

She was disappointing when favourite for the Radley Stakes at Newbury last time, but had previously finished third in the Oh So Sharp at this course and is not out of it on that form.

'It's the obvious route to go' for Coppice

Coppice tests her Classic credentials in this Group 3 won last year by 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet. The Juddmonte filly is fourth in the betting at a best price 8-1 with Coral and Sky Bet for the 1,000 Guineas and steps up in grade following a comfortable fillies’ novice success at Kempton in September.

Robert Havlin said she had been “doing everything the right way” at home after that victory and Frankie Dettori takes over in the saddle for this £80,000 contest.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, said: “John and Thady are happy with her and she’s trained nicely over the winter and spring. She’s done quite well physically and she’s a medium-sized and well-balanced filly. It’s a big step up on her first time on grass to run in a Classic trial but she won well on debut and it’s the obvious route to go."

Havlin rides fellow Kempton debut scorer Inner Space – a homebred for George Strawbridge. She recorded a 10lb inferior Racing Post Rating to Coppice but was a dominant winner from the front and is an intriguing runner.

George Boughey, trainer of Believing and Queen Olly

Believing has done well over the winter. She looked a suspect stayer at the back end of last year but she’s had her wind done and I’m happy to give her another go at this trip. The ease in the ground is a positive, she has course form and an each-way chance. I’m hoping the step up to seven furlongs will bring some improvement out of Queen Olly but the cut in the ground is a slight question mark. She’s been training very nicely.

Adam Ryan, son of and assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Dubai Jemila

Course form is important and she ran better than the bare result in the Rockfel. We've always thought she would do better at three and she holds some big entries.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Fairy Cross

I’m pleased with her. She’s come forward for her last run at Meydan and has done well at home. She should be a key player.

Clive Cox, trainer of Karsavina

She's wintered well and done well physically. This is a good starting point albeit an ambitious one, but we know the family well and her pedigree gives me confidence she will be a really nice filly for the future.

