Rosallion poised to make it 3-0 to Britain in Classic match that is looking very lopsided all of a sudden
Two down, eight to go. The British and Irish Classics are coming thick and fast and Rosallion is a shade of odds-on to make the score 3-0 to Britain in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas. Cheltenham feels like light years ago, eh?
Aidan O'Brien was 14-1 with BoyleSports to win all five British Classics less than a month ago; City Of Troy was just 2-1 to win the 2,000 Guineas and the Derby, and 5-1 for the Triple Crown. All the top two-year-olds seemed to be staying in the same plush Ballydoyle hotel and even a clean sweep of all ten Classics on either side of the Irish Sea didn't look a million to one.
Indeed, last September this genius you're reading penned a column suggesting it was the best bunch of Ballydoyle juveniles since the heady days of 2001 when Johannesburg, Hawk Wing, Rock Of Gibraltar, High Chaparral, Landseer and Tendulkar all arrived on the scene at the same time in the same place.
