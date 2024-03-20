Potential for Classic pointers as 2,000 Guineas entry Night Raider takes on Acomb fifth Cogitate in Southwell opener
Night Raider made a big impression on his debut at Southwell in December and takes on Acomb fifth Cogitate on his second start at the all-weather track in the opening 7f novice (5.30) at Southwell on Wednesday evening.
The Clipper Logistics-owned son of Dark Angel, trained by Karl Burke, recorded the joint-eighth best debut juvenile performance in Britain and Ireland last year, according to Racing Post Ratings, when scoring by nine lengths at the Nottinghamshire track.
He is entered in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 4 and is a best-price 33-1 with Coral.
Night Raider’s rider Danny Tudhope said: “It will be good to get him some more experience and it’s a case of trying to learn a bit more about him. He was very impressive on his debut and this will tell us more.”
Spotlight comment
Very promising colt who scored impressively over course and distance 99 days ago; 2,000 Guineas entry
The 93-rated Cogitate was a two-length winner on his debut at Newbury in July before weakening into fifth in the Group 3 Acomb at York’s Ebor meeting the following month. He is partnered by Jamie Spencer for the first time.
Trainer Charlie Hills said: “I’m happy with him coming into this, he’s in a good place and training nicely. He has an entry in the German Guineas and hopefully this will be a run he can build on.
“I felt the Acomb came too soon for him on the day. The walk across the Knavesmire to the pre-parade ring at York got to him a little. We’ve given him plenty of time to mature and strengthen up since.”
Spotlight comment
Performed below expectations in the Acomb but holds major claims back down in class
Read these next:
Senior figures take racing's concerns over affordability checks and levy to 10 Downing Street
Kieran Shoemark to replace Frankie Dettori on Emily Upjohn in Dubai Sheema Classic
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 20 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 07:00, 20 March 2024
- 3.50 Haydock: 'He has stamina in abundance and should take a bit of beating' - quotes and analysis for a marathon handicap chase
- 3.00 Exeter: 'I'm sure Sam will ride him positively' - analysis and key quotes for the veterans' middle-distance series qualifier
- 4.10 Curragh: 'It was in the back of our heads to go for this again' - who will come out on top in the fiendishly difficult Irish Lincolnshire?
- 3.40 Curragh: Goldana sets the standard in Park Express for Joseph O'Brien with ground promising to suit
- 5.30 Newcastle: 'She must have a big chance of going one better' - analysis and key quotes for £14,000 handicap
- 3.50 Haydock: 'He has stamina in abundance and should take a bit of beating' - quotes and analysis for a marathon handicap chase
- 3.00 Exeter: 'I'm sure Sam will ride him positively' - analysis and key quotes for the veterans' middle-distance series qualifier
- 4.10 Curragh: 'It was in the back of our heads to go for this again' - who will come out on top in the fiendishly difficult Irish Lincolnshire?
- 3.40 Curragh: Goldana sets the standard in Park Express for Joseph O'Brien with ground promising to suit
- 5.30 Newcastle: 'She must have a big chance of going one better' - analysis and key quotes for £14,000 handicap