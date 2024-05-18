Bryony Frost and Charly Prichard set for major Grade 1 tests on Grand Steeple-Chase card

Bryony Frost will ride in her first French Grade 1 on Sunday when getting the leg-up from champion trainer Francois Nicolle on Kibboutz in the Prix Alain du Breil (4.55 ), France's equivalent of the Triumph Hurdle.

Frost made her debut at Auteuil in the middle of last week, following the news she had been appointed as first jockey in France to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, but she will be going up several notches on Kibboutz, who made it three wins from four starts when edging out Bon Garcon in the Grade 2 Prix Amadou three weeks ago.

The sole foreign-trained runner in the race is Karl Des Tourelles , who sprang a 100-1 shock for Philip Fenton at Gowran Park in February, but has since developed into a smart Graded performer.

Brian Hayes with Karl Des Tourelles and trainer Philip Fenton (centre) Credit: Patrick McCann

"We always felt that two miles three might be more to his liking than two miles and the last day at Punchestown it was a bit of a dash to the winning post from the time they turned in," said Fenton of Karl Des Tourelles's seventh-placed effort behind Kargese earlier this month.

"For a Grade 1 race it wasn't really truly run and we're hoping his stamina might kick in here. If he runs well I'll be satisfied and looking forward to next season."

Charly Prichard will also be looking forward to a huge day with Karre D'As looking to make it three on the bounce in the Grade 1 Prix Ferdinand Dufaure (4.20 ) for four-year-old chasers.

The pair have struck up a fruitful relationship this spring with two front-running victories at Grade 3 level, the latter victory achieved by 14 lengths.

Prichard landed her biggest success last June in the Grade 2 Prix des Drags for trainer David Cottin, and the pair also team up in the Grand Steeple itself, with the Welsh-born rider partnering Jojo Lapin.

