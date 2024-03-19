Senior figures take racing's concerns over affordability checks and levy to 10 Downing Street

British racing took its concerns about affordability checks and levy reform to the heart of power on Tuesday when a delegation of senior figures including multiple champion trainer John Gosden visited 10 Downing Street to meet with officials.

The group, which also included Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace, leading bloodstock industry figure Tom Goff and BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith, had what was described as a very constructive meeting with one of prime minister Rishi Sunak's special advisers.

The meeting was the latest example of the sport's lobbying efforts over affordability checks, or financial risk checks as they have been termed by government, which it is estimated will cost British racing £50 million a year in lost revenue.

The government's gambling white paper published last April produced a lower estimate, but ministers promised to review the levy system to ensure racing did not suffer financially as a result of the reforms.

Racing and bookmakers were, however, encouraged to negotiate their own levy deal, but despite offers and counter offers between the two sides they have failed to reach agreement and talks have reached a stalemate.

Following the meeting, Saumarez Smith said he felt officials had understood racing's position, adding: "We had a very useful hour and it was very good to feel that racing was being listened to at the top of government.

"We hope that they have understood our arguments around financial risk checks and the need to reform the levy to make up the shortfall to racing from affordability checks.

"We hope to see some swift action."

Under the government's proposals, bettors would be subject to affordability checks at a net spend of just £125 over 30 days or £500 in a year, focusing on publicly available data.

A second enhanced tier of checks would take place if a punter recorded a net loss of £1,000 in 24 hours or £2,000 within 90 days, and would entail more detailed checks of their finances.

Racing's leadership has argued that no other form of leisure activity is subject to the kinds of restrictions being proposed by the government and has claimed that as many as 1,000 stable staff jobs could be lost as a consequence of the financial impact of the checks.

The issue was the subject of a parliamentary debate in Westminster Hall last month after a petition calling for the scrapping of affordability checks received more than 100,000 signatures.

MPs who have supported racing's call to rethink the affordability checks policy have also been seeking a meeting with Sunak on the subject.

Last week Stuart Andrew, the minister responsible for gambling, visited the Cheltenham Festival, where he met with officials and told the media he would not sign off enhanced affordability checks on punters until they had been piloted and proved to be frictionless.

Andrew must also update parliament on the progress towards levy reform by April 24.

