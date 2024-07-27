Punters turn to previous winners in Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe

Punters are latching on to proven performers in the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe (2.05 ), the unique opener to York's Premier meeting on Saturday.

The race offers jump jockeys the chance to test themselves over five furlongs on a Group 1 track and Micheal Nolan and Jonathan England are two members of the weighing room who have already enjoyed success in the race.

Nolan is reunited with Soul Seeker, who he steered to victory off a 2lb lower mark last year. The David O'Meara-trained seven-year-old is 7-1 (from 10) to record a third win in the race, having also scored under Tom Scudamore in 2021.

Soul Seeker shares 7-1 favouritism with Strong Johnson , who bids to provide Sam Twiston-Davies with a breakthrough win in the sprint on his seventh attempt. Twiston-Davies has ridden in every Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe since its inception in 2017 and came closest to ending his duck when second on Leodis Dream, who was beaten a neck by the Jonathan England-ridden Birkenhead in 2022.

England is back for more on Birkenhead , who is 10-1 (from 12) to regain his crown. Overnight favourite and James Bowen's mount Woobay has drifted slightly to 8-1 (from 7) with William Hill.

Of the 18-runner contest that kicks off the card, York's racing manager Anthea Leigh told ITV Racing's Opening Show: "It’s a proper 30-grand sprint and the jump jockeys love it.

"They were on to their agents weeks ago trying to get rides in this. They’ll have a box and they’ll enjoy the whole day with their families.”

The going at Ascot remains good to firm, good in places after Friday's fixture was run on the same going description. 3mm of water was applied to the track after that six-race card to maintain conditions and the forecast is for a dry day.

The going at York for the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes card is good to firm, good in places. Raceday clerk Anthea Leigh said: "We might catch a light shower but the Met Office are taking that risk down all the time so we look as though we’re set for a good day."

Ascot

1.50 Miss El Fundi

York

2.05 16 Eeh Bah Gum

3.15 3 Ancient Rome

4.35 12 War Chant

5.10 5 Theory Of Tides

