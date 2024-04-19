2024 Scottish Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Ayr

A team of our top tipsters have a go at solving a high-quality Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35) at Ayr on Saturday . . .

Forecast odds: 6-1

By Maddy Playle, reporter

It is not surprising that a heap of money came for Macdermott after Willie Mullins and Paul Townend scooped the Grand National on Saturday and it’s probably warranted as he looked a horse of immense potential when bolting up at Fairyhouse.

Macdermott 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Forecast odds: 20-1

By Tom Park, audience editor

I'm surprised to see Ballygrifincottage so big here. He looked a hugely promising chaser when hacking up in a novice chase at Haydock, beating the now 148-rated Beauport by 11 lengths. The wheels then came off in spectacular fashion.

Pulled up on his next two starts, Ballygrifincottage was given wind surgery over the summer and perhaps took his next two starts to understand the effects of that.

His run at Ascot two starts ago was a huge step in the right direction and he progressed further when just touched off by Rose Of Arcadia at Sandown last time. That should have put him spot on for this and you suspect Dan Skelton has had this race in mind for him for a while.

Ballygrifincottage 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Forecast odds: 16-1

By Sam Hardy, Weekender tipster

The manner in which Beauport won the Midlands National last month would suggest he still has room for improvement and the 5lb rise by the handicapper may not be enough to stop him here.

His trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies knows the type required to win the race having won it three times previously, and the selection is the stable’s only entry in this year’s race.

Beauport 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 16-1

By Liam Headd, The Punt tipster

I find it hard to believe My Silver Lining's price given that she's had such a brilliant campaign for Emma Lavelle and proved she has the stamina for this trip when winning the Classic Chase and then finishing a close third in the Midlands National.

She ran close to a career-best at Uttoxeter when behind Beauport on heavy ground but she should prefer the less testing conditions on offer at Ayr. The eight-year-old still has a workable mark of 133 and is running off a low weight, so if she jumps as well as last time she has every chance of being involved at the finish.

My Silver Lining 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Forecast odds: 9-1

By Matt Rennie, The Punt tipster

The Eider Chase has produced the last two Scottish Grand National winners and that impressive record can continue with Anglers Crag.

The nine-year-old has been sensational since switching to Brian Ellison last year and landed a four-timer when getting up in the Newcastle marathon by a neck. That form has taken some knocks but had a major boost when the fifth Cruz Control landed a big pot at Aintree on Grand National day.

He's up another 8lb, but Anglers Crag has no ceiling at this trip still and he can emulate Win My Wings and Kitty's Light.

Anglers Crag 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Brian Ellison

Forecast odds: 8-1

By James Hill, tipster

Macdermott is the favourite for Willie Mullins, while Dan Skelton has a fair shout with Ballygrifincottage, but neither are as well handicapped as Git Maker , who is up just 1lb for his second to Inothewayurthinkin in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham.

The winner has since landed a Grade 1 at Aintree and there was 18 lengths back to the rest. Git Maker looks a strong stayer on that evidence and he'll have every chance if finding a rhythm in this big field.

Git Maker 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Forecast odds: 16-1

By Harry Wilson, The Punt tipster

Mr Vango is still thoroughly unexposed after just three chase starts, and there was enough promise in his National Hunt Chase third to suggest he remains on a workable mark.

He led for a long way and, although no match for Corbetts Cross, he was still challenging for second before a mistake at the last. He was far from disgraced in finishing 26 lengths behind the winner, given Corbetts Cross is now rated 165, having finished little more than two lengths behind Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe in the Aintree Bowl, and Mr Vango had to run off level weights with him.

Before that he had romped home by 60 lengths in the 3m6½f Devon National, recording a very useful RPR of 145, and the form of his chasing debut third has also been franked, with the runner-up, who was in receipt of 22lb, now rated 20lb higher after three wins.

Mr Vango 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Mrs Sara V Bradstock

