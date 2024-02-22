'It's a race which should suit him' - analysis and key quotes for Devon National

In a race which is certain to become a war of attrition in the heavy ground, Track And Trace , who retains plenty of scope for improvement in marathon chases, still appears potentially well treated off a 5lb higher mark than when landing the North Yorkshire Grand National at Catterick last month.

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained seven-year-old was notably strong at the finish that day, and it’s most unlikely an official rating of 116 will prove his ceiling.

Deep ground is ideal for Take Your Time , another who remains thoroughly unexposed at this sort of distance. Paul Nicholls’ chaser won over 3m2f in heavy going at Newton Abbot in October, and followed up over 3m1f at Wincanton.

He lost his unbeaten record over fences when pulled up on his return to Wincanton this month, but probably found conditions too quick for him.

Mr Vango is even less exposed over fences, having made his chasing debut on Boxing Day when third to Stellar Magic over 3m1f at Wincanton.

Any improvement for the step up in trip would bring him firmly into the mix, and No Hubs No Hoobs , who finished a place ahead of him last time, has since franked the form with an eight-length Wincanton win over Captain Claude.

Venetia Williams-trained runners usually merit the closest inspection when the mud is flying in marathon chases. Robyndzone is 7lb higher than when romping a heavy-ground event at Haydock in December, but he too has low mileage in contests of this nature.

The slower tempo seemed to suit him that day, and he developed a good jumping rhythm before slamming Fortescue by eight lengths.

Foxboro , the sole course-and-distance winner, is 7lb worse off with Lyrical Genius, who he beat by 20 lengths on soft ground in December. Neither is renowned for consistency.

Going news

The meeting is subject to an 8am inspection, but clerk of the course Jason Loosemore is optimistic racing will take place.

“The surface is stable, but very wet,” he said at 1.30pm on Thursday. “We are raceable at present. The going is heavy.”

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Take Your Time

He wants a trip and he heavy ground. Conditions weren’t as soft as he would have liked at Wincanton last time. This should be a lot more suitable.

Robert Walford, trainer of Foxboro

He’s unpredictable, you never know which Foxboro will turn up. He does like the course and distance, but it was an average race he won down there in December. This is a better race and he’s in at the deep end in terms of being 4lb higher in the weights now.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Robyndzone

He ran well first time over the extended distance at Haydock. He’ll enjoy the ground and I’m hopeful of another good run. He’s gone up 7lb for Haydock, but I shouldn’t think a few pounds up or down will make much difference in the conditions they are likely to experience.

Sara Bradstock, wife of Mark Bradstock, trainer of Mr Vango

We think he’s nice, and we know he’s a stayer. We’re pretty optimistic about his chance.

Philip Hobbs, trainer of Golden Sovereign

He should handle the testing conditions, and we’re putting cheekpieces on for the first time to sharpen him up a bit. I think he should have a good each-way chance.

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Track And Trace

He might have to swim, but goes to Exeter in grand form. He looked an out-and-out stayer at Catterick, and I’m very hopeful he can continue to improve. It’s a race which should suit him.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Lyrical Genius

He’s got a light weight. It will be gruelling down there. Hopefully, the light weight will help him in the conditions. He’s 7lb better off with Foxboro compared to their runs over the course and distance in December. He’s a bit in and out, but we’re hopeful.

