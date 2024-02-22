Charlie Appleby out to continue Dubai domination with second Singspiel Stakes success

Charlie Appleby has dominated the Dubai Carnival this winter and the Godolphin trainer saddles a three-strong attack in his bid for successive wins in the Singspiel Stakes.

Appleby has been operating at a 41 per cent strike-rate in the UAE this season, with 18 wins from just 44 runners, and landed the 1m1f Group 2 for the first time with Valiant Prince last year. His team this time is headed by Ottoman Fleet , who is the highest-rated runner in the line-up, off a mark of 112, and is the mount of William Buick.

The five-year-old has hit the frame twice behind stablemate Measured Time at Meydan this winter, including when runner-up in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta last month. He finished three-quarters of a length ahead of the Doug Watson-trained San Donato that day, and they both race off the same weight of 9st 2lb in this.

Appleby is also represented by long-absent Naval Power , who makes his first start for 392 days since landing the Jumeirah Classic over course and distance last January. The trainer's team is completed by Highland Avenue , who forced the pace when seventh in the Jebel Hatta and is likely to do so again.

"Ottoman Fleet probably brings the most consistent form over the course and distance into what looks a competitive race," Appleby said. "It was always the plan to come here following a strong run in the Jebel Hatta and he's in good order.

"Naval Power had a few minor setbacks last year but he's been training well. This is a nice starting point before taking him back to Europe. Highland Avenue has a bit to find with Ottoman Fleet from the Jebel Hatta, but he's an honest performer and I'm sure he'll run his usual race."

Jamie Osborne: saddles Sean against a Godolphin batallion in the Singspiel Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The British representation comes from the Jamie Osborne-trained Sean . Lucie Botti steps Royal Dubai up markedly in class following his course-and-distance handicap win this month.

Sean was denied by a short head by Warren Point in the Dubai Millennium Stakes over 1m2f last time and Osborne is confident of another bold effort.

He said: "He's been great in two runs for us so far and last time was a big step up. He's been training very well and while I still don't know him terribly well, he's looking the best he has for us.

"My knowledge of him is evolving all the time but I'm reasonably hopeful of a big performance. We were headed on the last stride last time and we're dropping slightly in trip, but my guess is it might be his best distance and that'll work in his favour."

San Donato bids for a second Group 2 triumph this winter, having won the Zabeel Mile in January, while dual Jebel Hatta hero Alfareeq heads a three-strong Shadwell team. The operation's number-one rider, Jim Crowley, is booked to ride.

However, he must bounce back from finishing seventh in an Abu Dhabi Listed contest six days ago and gives weight all round, carrying 9st 4lb, due to his Group 1 triumph last year.

