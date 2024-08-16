'It looks like a good race for him' - can Al Aasy back up his Glorious Goodwood win in the Geoffrey Freer?

Three-year-olds have dominated the Geoffrey Freer in recent times, with four wins in the last five runnings, and Go Daddy is the sole representative from the Classic generation this time around.

Having progressed with every run this term, the gelding arrives on the back of a career-best Listed second at Clairefontaine in France. That’s an effort worth marking up given the winner had the benefit of the favoured nearside rail in the home straight and Go Daddy was forced to make his challenge in the centre of the track, doing well in the circumstances.

His previous effort in the King George V Stakes also looks worth upgrading, given he was forced to wait for a run at a crucial stage, and in both of those recent outings over 1m4f he’s given the impression that there could be more to come over a bit further.

Al Aasy has been turned out quickly after his Glorious Goodwood success. He didn’t have a hard race that day, and bookmakers have made him odds-on to defy a 3lb penalty.

The son of Sea The Stars has shaped like a step up in trip would suit on several occasions in recent years, and his form figures at this track read 11412. The seven-year-old has solid claims of giving William Haggas, who is in red-hot form at the moment, a first success in this race.

A sizeable drop in class from Group 1 company should help Al Qareem get back on track, having finished fifth behind Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup last time.

He went close here in the John Porter in April, but the drying surface could be against him, with a lot of his best form coming on ground with more cut than is likely.

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Al Aasy

There looks to be pace in the race, and I'd have thought he'd run well. He's a seven-year-old now, so should take his racing well, and it looks like a good race for him.

Karl Burke, trainer of Al Qareem

He ran okay when fifth in the Goodwood Cup last time and seems to be in good form. The ground might be too quick for him in this, however, and we'll assess it to see if he runs or not.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Sumo Sam

She seems to be very well and fit. The ground will be on the quicker side for her, but it'll be good to get her out again before she goes on her autumn campaign, when hopefully we can have some fun with her.

William Muir, joint-trainer of Go Daddy

He seems to be very good at home. He's come out of his last race well, where he was second in a Listed contest at Clairefontaine, and we're aiming him at the German St Leger at Dusseldorf later this year. We don't know whether he stays this trip or not, so that's why we're coming here to find out, but I'm confident he'll get it as I'm convinced he's a stayer. This looks a nice Group race to target first and if he looks good here, then it'll be on to Germany next.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

