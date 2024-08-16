Grosvenor Square the one to beat in Irish St Leger trial after 'running a stormer' in the Curragh Cup

Grosvenor Square is the starting point for the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial after a huge run at the Curragh last month, when he was reeled in late on by the smart Tower Of London.

The Galileo colt was a useful two-year-old, with his best performance coming in the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes, in which he bolted up by four and a quarter lengths.

His first two starts this season were a bit below-par, having been beaten ten and a half lengths into third in the Chester Vase in May before finishing seventh of eight in the Irish Derby.

However, he seemed to relish the step up to 1m6f last time out when putting in a hugely encouraging effort from the front in the Curragh Cup, hitting 1-10 in-running before Tower Of London came with a late surge to cut him down.

He still managed to finish seven lengths in front of Vauban, so it appeals as strong form, and he should go one better over the same course and distance.

The Willie Mullins-trained Absurde hasn't been seen for 155 days since landing the County Hurdle at Cheltenham under an inspired ride from Paul Townend.

He's also a classy operator on the Flat, best evidenced by his victory in last season's Ebor under Frankie Dettori and his subsequent seventh in the Melbourne Cup, in which he travelled into contention powerfully before his run flattened out. However, another tilt at Flemington is likely top of the agenda and he might strip fitter for the run.

Kinesiology has shaped as if this distance will bring about improvement the last two times, when he finished runner-up over 1m4f to Portland and then to The Euphrates. He needed a stronger gallop on both occasions and is worth a try over this trip.

Joseph O'Brien has saddled the winner of this race two times in the last three years and relies on A Piece Of Heaven, who finished seventh on his stable debut in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot.

There should be more to come from him, but he has a bit to find on ratings and could also be destined for the Australia, given the trainer used this contest as a launchpad for Twilight Payment ahead of his Melbourne Cup defence bid in 2021.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of A Piece Of Heaven

He's been in good form since his first run for us at Ascot. We're looking forward to him making his next start for us and it would be great if he could get into the places.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Grosvenor Square

He ran a stormer the last day at the Curragh. It was his first effort over that distance and we were delighted with that run. We've been happy with him since and he seems in good form.

Read more previews . . .

1.50 Newbury: 'It looks like a good race for him' - can Al Aasy back up his Glorious Goodwood win in the Geoffrey Freer?

2.25 Newbury: 'I expect her to go well' - key quotes and analysis for Newbury's competitive sprint handicap

3.00 Newbury: half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum out to follow up impressive win in competitive Newbury handicap

3.20 Ripon: will Summerghand finally come out on top in an ultra-competitive Great St Wilfrid?

3.35 Newbury: can Royal Ascot winner English Oak bounce back to form in the Hungerford at Newbury?

4.00 Curragh: can St Leger hero Continuous get back to winning ways in Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more