'I expect her to go well' - key quotes and analysis for Newbury's competitive sprint handicap

When the ground is on the quick side, it often pays to be positioned prominently over five furlongs at Newbury and one that has plenty of early zip is Mc Loven .

He wasn’t helped by a wing draw (one) at Glorious Goodwood, ducking right coming out of the stalls and losing some ground. However, he recovered well to be beaten only two lengths in one of the most competitive handicaps of the week. The three-year-old made all to win at Lingfield on his penultimate start and is the most likely candidate to tow the field along here.

Faustus is another prominent racer that arrives in good form after a promising start for new connections at Windsor last month. From a 1lb lower mark, he should give a good account with Joe Leavy taking off 5lb, an apprentice who had a 35 per cent strike-rate (7-20) in August before Friday's racing.

Myconian , a Listed winner in France in last year, got back on track when hitting the crossbar at Newmarket last month and the winner from that contest subsequently made the frame in a Class 2 handicap at Glorious Goodwood. With a less exposed profile than most, he looks like an each-way player from the same mark.

The Big Board went close in a fillies’ handicap at Ascot last month and she’s another runner to get a recent form boost with the winner, Alcazan, going in again at Brighton since.

Jim Crowley has a 24 per cent strike-rate (6-25) when riding for John Butler, yielding a profit of £29.50 to £1 stakes and the pair combine with Kuwait City .

Crowley has been on board for his last two wins, including when scoring from a 2lb higher mark at Yarmouth in April. He’ll need a pace to aim at but that’s possible and he relishes quick ground.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Rod Millman, trainer of Woolhampton

She’s a consistent sort who particularly likes Ascot but she’s run well at Newbury before, particularly when second in the Super Sprint. She looks to have a decent each-way shout.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Michaela’s Boy and Isle Of Lismore

Michaela’s Boy is having his first run for us since joining from Mick Appleby. He’s ready to go but has been off for a while. Isle Of Lismore will run his usual race but he probably needs a bit more juice in the ground.

Richard Hannon: trainer of The Big Board Credit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Hannon, trainer of The Big Board

She ran a great race at Ascot last time and, while she got put up 3lb, she could still be potentially well treated on her previous form, having won off as high as 92. A stiff five furlongs is right up her street. I’m not sure this is a particularly strong race, so I expect her to go well under Oisin Murphy.

Hollie Doyle, rider of Myconian

He’s got plenty of natural ability and ran well to be second at Newmarket last time behind a horse that subsequently ran very well at Goodwood.

Simon Dow, trainer of Mc Loven

It’s his first go against the older horses but he is well drawn in stall ten of ten so plan A would be for him to blaze away up the stands’ rail. He goes on any ground and goes there with a live chance.

Reporting by David Milnes

