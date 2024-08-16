Can Royal Ascot winner English Oak bounce back to form in the Hungerford at Newbury?

The Hungerford represents an excellent opportunity for English Oak to get back on track.

The four-year-old looked like the proverbial Group horse in a handicap when bolting up in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot. He was sent off the 100-30 favourite that day and won by a whopping three lengths — for perspective, the same distance covered second to fifth.

However, stepped into Group company in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, he found life a bit tougher, trailing in fourth some seven lengths behind Lockinge winner Audience.

That he was the 4-1 joint second favourite — alongside the winner — in a race that also featured the likes of Art Power, Kinross, Noble Dynasty and Tiber Flow is reflective of the esteem in which he is held.

All three of the horses who beat him that day wait for next week's £500,000 Sky Bet City of York Stakes and the Hungerford's loss is arguably English Oak's gain as he attempts to return to winning ways.

Trainer Ed Walker, who also runs Popmaster in this seven-runner, £125,000 Group 2, believes we didn't see the true English Oak at Goodwood.

He said: "There's every reason to hope English Oak will run much more like he did at Royal Ascot, where he was hugely impressive in the Buckingham Palace.

"A shoe shifted when he ran in the Lennox at Goodwood, putting pressure on his foot, so it was a brave effort. He came out of that race sound and is in good shape now."

On his other runner he added: "If we don't run Popmaster here there's nothing else for him until the Park Stakes at the St Leger meeting, so we're giving him a spin and we'll see how he gets on."

Of those who raced at Goodwood, only the William Haggas-trained Tiber Flow reopposes. Just a length separated the pair 18 days ago, while in Witch Hunter and Jumby English Oak also faces the last two winners of the Hungerford.

Throw in Kikkuli , a short-head second to Haatem in the Jersey Stakes and a Group 1 runner last time, and course-and-distance Fred Darling heroine Folgaria and it is clear English Oak will have to be every bit as good as he looked at Ascot if he is to win here.

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Jumby

He ran back to form last time, when he had to give a lot of weight to the three-year-old [winner, Fifty Nifty]. He loves Newbury.

William Haggas, trainer of Tiber Flow

He ran okay at Goodwood, but he should be more suited by this.

Witch Hunter: bidding to repeat last year's success in this race Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Hannon, trainer of Witch Hunter

He won this race last year and has posted some excellent efforts in defeat since, notably in the Lockinge in May. Jamie Spencer gets on very well with him and Witch Hunter has a great record at the track.

Harry Charlton, trainer of Kikkuli

The Prix Jean Prat may have come a little soon for him after his good run at Royal Ascot with all the travelling involved for such a young horse and he's fresh and well after a break. Hopefully there is plenty of pace on as he is suited by a fast run race.

Marco Botti, trainer of Folgaria

She's a course-and-distance winner and the drop back to seven furlongs should suit her, but there are not many fillies races for her right now which is why we are taking on the colts. It was either this or carry a penalty in a Group 3 somewhere so we're giving this a go.

