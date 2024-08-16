Can St Leger hero Continuous get back to winning ways in Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh?

Luxembourg took the Shoda Market Cafe Royal Whip Stakes for Ballydoyle in 2022 and Aidan O'Brien relies on another smart colt in Classic winner Continuous in the Group 3 this year.

The son of Heart's Cry had a hugely impressive three-year-old campaign, finishing runner-up to King Of Steel at Royal Ascot before taking the Great Voltigeur Stakes in commanding style and running away with the St Leger in September.

He ended his season with a big effort in the Arc, staying on to finish fifth, beaten three and a half lengths by Ace Impact despite the race not panning out ideally for him.

His fifth-placed finish in the Hardwicke Stakes was a satisfactory return and he will likely be sharper for that run, which came after a 265-day break. The form of that Royal Ascot Group 2 was boosted by runner-up Goliath going one better at the same track and trip in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

However, this 1m2f trip might be on the sharp side for Continuous which tempers enthusiasm, given he's likely going to be a short price.

Caught U Looking represents Noel Meade who saddled last year's winner Layfayette. She acquitted herself well when fifth in the Oaks and filled the same spot in the Irish version last time. She travelled well at the Curragh and did best of those up with the pace, while this drop in distance seems the right move for her. She rates the biggest danger to Continuous.

Tarawa is a solid proposition at this grade and put in a stylish display when taking the Glencairn Stakes on her penultimate start. She was no match for Diego Velazquez at Leopardstown last month but should not be dismissed.

After an excellent effort when runner-up to the exciting Jan Brueghel at the Curragh, Trustyourinstinct is definitely of interest. The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old bolted up at Gowran Park in June, beating some useful rivals in Cristal Clere and Longbourn and he pulled well clear of the field with Jan Brueghel in the International Stakes last time.

Crypto Force is consistent but more is needed for win purposes, while Bright Stripes should appreciate this longer trip.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Continuous

It was a long time since his last run before Ascot and he's been in good form since. We're keen to get another run into him and we've been happy with his work.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Trustyourinstinct

He had a good run over course and distance last time when second in the International Stakes. A reproduction of that run will hopefully see him in the mix.

Noel Meade, trainer of Caught U Looking

She ran a good race in the Irish Oaks and we're very happy with her since. We're bringing her back to a mile and a quarter. Maybe that's right or wrong but it looked the last day that this distance might suit her better so we'll see.

Read more previews . . .

1.50 Newbury: 'It looks like a good race for him' - can Al Aasy back up his Glorious Goodwood win in the Geoffrey Freer?

2.25 Newbury: 'I expect her to go well' - key quotes and analysis for Newbury's competitive sprint handicap

3.00 Newbury: half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum out to follow up impressive win in competitive Newbury handicap

3.20 Ripon: will Summerghand finally come out on top in an ultra-competitive Great St Wilfrid?

3.35 Newbury: can Royal Ascot winner English Oak bounce back to form in the Hungerford at Newbury?

4.35 Curragh: Grosvenor Square the one to beat in Irish St Leger trial after 'running a stormer' in the Curragh Cup

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.